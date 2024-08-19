

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF.PK, ATD_B.TO, ATD_A.TO), a Canadian operator of convenience stores, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire GetGo Cafe +Markets from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle, Inc.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition, expected to be closed in the calendar year 2025, will be funded through the company's available cash or existing credit facilities.



GetGo, a food-first convenience store experience, employs around 3,500 staff and operates approximately 270 convenience retail and fueling locations in the U.S.



Separately, Alimentation Couche-Tard said that it has recently submitted a friendly, non-binding proposal to Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY), a Japanese retailer.



There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached, the company said.



