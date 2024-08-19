Tetra Pak: Careers With Purpose: Three Food and Beverage Professionals Share Their Journeys

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / When Kate Warrington's busy job in higher education slowed down during the pandemic, she took the opportunity to reflect on what she wanted in her career. Despite climbing the ladder in her field, she had felt "itchy" in her career for years.

After some reflection, she realized, "I want to do something every day that has a global impact and to know that my work impacts the wellbeing of others." She was ready for a change.

This led her to the food and beverage industry. Warrington oversees the Technical Training Center at Tetra Pak's Denton, Texas campus, where engineers who work with food processing and packaging equipment receive high-quality, hands-on instruction to ensure equipment runs at optimal conditions.

Purpose is a vital component of her day-to-day work. "Tetra Pak is special because we all care about people and the environment," says Warrington. "We all know that what we do is so important for the world, for the environment, for people and that's what makes this a very, very special place."

Warrington is not alone. Edelman's 2023 Trust Barometer shows that people are looking for work that has a greater purpose and can shape society. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed said having a societal impact is a strong expectation or deal breaker when considering a job. At a recent event hosted by Females in Food, Warrington and two other food and beverage leaders shared how they found purpose in their careers.

Being part of an industry that supports lives through nutrition can connect with people's desire to impact the health and wellbeing of others in a meaningful way.

Tia Glave always knew she wanted to be an engineer but found more traditional engineering roles unfulfilling. She never considered the food and beverage field would have opportunities for engineers until she attended a National Society of Black Engineers conference.

"Once I got into food, I realized I have a passion for building capabilities in others and helping people find their place, and then nourishing and growing them so they're the best version of themselves," she says. "I always tell people it's fun to be in the food industry! It's fun to eat. Even from a food safety standpoint, it's a lot of fun."

As the co-founder of Catalyst, a coaching and leadership development company for people in food and beverage, Glave supports food industry organizations of all sizes with food safety, quality, regulatory, operations and maintenance issues.

Abigail Dagadu finds purpose in working in the food and beverage industry because of food's impact on health and wellbeing. She originally planned to become a doctor, but always had a passion for food. After an internship with a food flavor company, she realized she craved the creativity the field offered her.

"We all know food can make people feel better or lift you up if your day isn't going well," says Dagadu. "Being a food scientist, I can still help people feel better, which is why I originally was interested in medicine."

As a research and development manager at Tetra Pak, she researches ways to improve the taste and nutritional value of customers' products and ensures food safety can be maintained across the value chain. "I'm not just creating a product. I'm creating something that can be used therapeutically, to improve wellbeing, to bring people together in celebration," Dagadu reflects.

From engineering to training and everything in between, the food and beverage industry offers a wide variety of career opportunities for those searching for purpose. No matter what path people take to get to food and beverage, they can find meaning in how the industry contributes daily to people's lives.

