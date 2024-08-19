Anzeige
WKN: A27Z30 | ISIN: DE000A27Z304 | Ticker-Symbol: BTCE
Tradegate
19.08.24
17:50 Uhr
48,861 Euro
-0,839
-1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETC GROUP PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETC GROUP PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,63848,87417:51
48,63448,87217:51
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.