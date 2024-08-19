Anzeige
WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755
Tradegate
19.08.24
16:59 Uhr
31,040 Euro
+0,150
+0,49 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,89031,13018:17
30,89031,13018:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2024 18:10 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, August 19, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 161,013 Solvay shares in the period from August 12, 2024 up to and including August 16, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchaseNumber of sharesAverage price paidMax price paidMin price paidTotalMarket
12-08-202488430.743331.520030.670027,177.08AQEU
12-08-20244,79930.836731.640030.6700147,985.32CEUX
12-08-20242,11030.781431.520030.670064,948.75TQEX
12-08-202418,20730.961331.660030.6500563,712.39XBRU
13-08-20241,09530.730730.960030.370033,650.12AQEU
13-08-202415,69430.638431.000030.3900480,839.05CEUX
13-08-20244,18530.637130.990030.3700128,216.26TQEX
13-08-202419,02630.647231.030030.3700583,093.63XBRU
14-08-20241,43330.240630.510030.080043,334.78AQEU
14-08-202412,72530.283230.530030.0700385,353.72CEUX
14-08-20244,46830.325730.540030.0800135,495.23TQEX
14-08-202429,59030.317530.640030.0700897,094.83XBRU
15-08-20241,82330.720130.990030.550056,002.74AQEU
15-08-20248,42430.670330.950030.5200258,366.61CEUX
15-08-20243,27130.771130.950030.5100100,652.27TQEX
15-08-202413,27930.698131.010030.4800407,640.07XBRU
16-08-202493330.890831.000030.820028,821.12AQEU
16-08-20245,84430.937431.090030.7400180,798.17CEUX
16-08-20242,38630.915331.060030.750073,763.91TQEX
16-08-202410,83730.945931.110030.7400335,360.72XBRU

As of August 16, 2024, Solvay held a total of 919,833 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 616,904 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and
  • 302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts

Media relationsInvestor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47



Kimberly King
+ 1 470 464 4336



media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com)		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49



Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investo)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eacc60dd-682a-45df-9461-ba3f04dcbb7a)

