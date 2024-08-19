Solvay S.A.: Solvay: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, August 19, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 161,013 Solvay shares in the period from August 12, 2024 up to and including August 16, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 12-08-2024 884 30.7433 31.5200 30.6700 27,177.08 AQEU 12-08-2024 4,799 30.8367 31.6400 30.6700 147,985.32 CEUX 12-08-2024 2,110 30.7814 31.5200 30.6700 64,948.75 TQEX 12-08-2024 18,207 30.9613 31.6600 30.6500 563,712.39 XBRU 13-08-2024 1,095 30.7307 30.9600 30.3700 33,650.12 AQEU 13-08-2024 15,694 30.6384 31.0000 30.3900 480,839.05 CEUX 13-08-2024 4,185 30.6371 30.9900 30.3700 128,216.26 TQEX 13-08-2024 19,026 30.6472 31.0300 30.3700 583,093.63 XBRU 14-08-2024 1,433 30.2406 30.5100 30.0800 43,334.78 AQEU 14-08-2024 12,725 30.2832 30.5300 30.0700 385,353.72 CEUX 14-08-2024 4,468 30.3257 30.5400 30.0800 135,495.23 TQEX 14-08-2024 29,590 30.3175 30.6400 30.0700 897,094.83 XBRU 15-08-2024 1,823 30.7201 30.9900 30.5500 56,002.74 AQEU 15-08-2024 8,424 30.6703 30.9500 30.5200 258,366.61 CEUX 15-08-2024 3,271 30.7711 30.9500 30.5100 100,652.27 TQEX 15-08-2024 13,279 30.6981 31.0100 30.4800 407,640.07 XBRU 16-08-2024 933 30.8908 31.0000 30.8200 28,821.12 AQEU 16-08-2024 5,844 30.9374 31.0900 30.7400 180,798.17 CEUX 16-08-2024 2,386 30.9153 31.0600 30.7500 73,763.91 TQEX 16-08-2024 10,837 30.9459 31.1100 30.7400 335,360.72 XBRU

As of August 16, 2024, Solvay held a total of 919,833 own shares, spread out as follows:

616,904 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

