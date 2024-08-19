Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Hasetins announces an increase in exploration investment for critical metals across its global mining operations. The move is aimed at driving growth in production capacity and increasing the supply of these much needed metals across the globe.

With the ever-increasing demands for critical metals, Hasetins has invested in advanced exploration technologies to intensify its search for reserves that meet its stringent ethical and environmental standards. This new investment doubles Hasetins' exploration budget to cover a wider area of existing mines and numerous new projects.

"Critical metals are an important component of modern technologies, used in everything from electric mobility to batteries and medical equipment. With the world's population increasing and the rise in demand for renewable technologies, there's a pressing need for an increased supply of critical metals," said Peter Butt, Director of Corporate Affairs.

"Through our new exploration initiatives, we are confident that we will discover new deposits of critical metals to continue to meet rising demand and provide sustainable supply solutions," he added.

As one of the world's most innovative mining companies, Hasetins is committed to minimising any negative environmental impact that may arise from its mining practices. The company constantly works to manage and reduce its carbon footprint, while ensuring a positive impact on local communities.

Hasetins' exploration sites are located in some of the most mineral-rich regions in the world, and its continuously expanding its production capacities. The company utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and services to ensure that its critical metals are of the highest quality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219760

SOURCE: United Press