WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,61019:20
19.08.2024 18:34 Uhr
19.08.2024 18:34 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Aug-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      155,417 
Highest price paid per share:         103.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.1343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,336,548 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,336,548) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.1343p                    155,417

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
4703               103.00      08:16:02          00071061912TRLO0      XLON 
3365               103.00      08:16:02          00071061911TRLO0      XLON 
464                103.50      08:18:13          00071061942TRLO0      XLON 
1370               103.50      08:18:13          00071061943TRLO0      XLON 
637                103.50      08:18:13          00071061944TRLO0      XLON 
3020               103.50      08:18:14          00071061945TRLO0      XLON 
4417               103.50      08:18:14          00071061946TRLO0      XLON 
1400               103.50      08:20:03          00071061962TRLO0      XLON 
6680               103.50      08:20:03          00071061963TRLO0      XLON 
7842               103.00      08:24:11          00071062038TRLO0      XLON 
7941               103.00      08:37:26          00071062306TRLO0      XLON 
8770               102.50      08:37:27          00071062313TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      08:37:27          00071062316TRLO0      XLON 
638                103.00      08:37:27          00071062318TRLO0      XLON 
819                103.00      08:37:27          00071062319TRLO0      XLON 
3574               103.00      08:37:27          00071062320TRLO0      XLON 
8149               102.00      09:28:02          00071063129TRLO0      XLON 
105                102.00      09:56:51          00071063598TRLO0      XLON 
210                102.00      09:56:51          00071063599TRLO0      XLON 
1300               102.00      09:56:51          00071063600TRLO0      XLON 
945                102.00      09:56:51          00071063601TRLO0      XLON 
987                102.00      09:57:01          00071063616TRLO0      XLON 
654                102.00      09:57:01          00071063617TRLO0      XLON 
1300               102.00      09:57:01          00071063618TRLO0      XLON 
805                102.00      09:57:01          00071063619TRLO0      XLON 
4274               102.00      09:57:01          00071063620TRLO0      XLON 
619                103.50      12:04:35          00071065292TRLO0      XLON 
693                103.50      12:04:35          00071065293TRLO0      XLON 
3                 103.50      12:04:35          00071065294TRLO0      XLON 
50000               103.50      12:59:32          00071066058TRLO0      XLON 
7303               103.50      15:04:12          00071068400TRLO0      XLON 
11372               103.50      15:04:12          00071068401TRLO0      XLON 
928                103.00      15:04:12          00071068408TRLO0      XLON 
7130               103.00      15:04:12          00071068409TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  341486 
EQS News ID:  1970857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970857&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
