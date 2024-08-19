Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 12 to August 16, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 12/08/2024 273,208 61.737338 16,867,134.64 XPAR 12/08/2024 190,000 61.778421 11,737,899.99 CEUX 12/08/2024 35,000 61.734882 2,160,720.87 TQEX 12/08/2024 20,000 61.711547 1,234,230.94 AQEU 13/08/2024 330,633 61.427575 20,309,983.40 XPAR 13/08/2024 145,000 61.473179 8,913,610.96 CEUX 13/08/2024 26,000 61.435505 1,597,323.13 TQEX 13/08/2024 19,200 61.409665 1,179,065.57 AQEU 14/08/2024 290,072 61.419183 17,815,985.25 XPAR 14/08/2024 153,250 61.433740 9,414,720.66 CEUX 14/08/2024 34,000 61.462594 2,089,728.20 TQEX 14/08/2024 23,575 61.460279 1,448,926.08 AQEU 15/08/2024 316,556 62.204495 19,691,206.12 XPAR 15/08/2024 140,000 62.171836 8,704,057.04 CEUX 15/08/2024 38,000 62.134148 2,361,097.62 TQEX 15/08/2024 20,000 62.181633 1,243,632.66 AQEU 16/08/2024 339,995 62.252192 21,165,434.02 XPAR 16/08/2024 129,041 62.260499 8,034,157.05 CEUX 16/08/2024 27,999 62.216741 1,742,006.53 TQEX 16/08/2024 17,000 62.257018 1,058,369.31 AQEU Total 2,568,529 61.813314 158,769,290.03

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

