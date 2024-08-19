Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 12 to August 16, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
12/08/2024
273,208
61.737338
16,867,134.64
XPAR
12/08/2024
190,000
61.778421
11,737,899.99
CEUX
12/08/2024
35,000
61.734882
2,160,720.87
TQEX
12/08/2024
20,000
61.711547
1,234,230.94
AQEU
13/08/2024
330,633
61.427575
20,309,983.40
XPAR
13/08/2024
145,000
61.473179
8,913,610.96
CEUX
13/08/2024
26,000
61.435505
1,597,323.13
TQEX
13/08/2024
19,200
61.409665
1,179,065.57
AQEU
14/08/2024
290,072
61.419183
17,815,985.25
XPAR
14/08/2024
153,250
61.433740
9,414,720.66
CEUX
14/08/2024
34,000
61.462594
2,089,728.20
TQEX
14/08/2024
23,575
61.460279
1,448,926.08
AQEU
15/08/2024
316,556
62.204495
19,691,206.12
XPAR
15/08/2024
140,000
62.171836
8,704,057.04
CEUX
15/08/2024
38,000
62.134148
2,361,097.62
TQEX
15/08/2024
20,000
62.181633
1,243,632.66
AQEU
16/08/2024
339,995
62.252192
21,165,434.02
XPAR
16/08/2024
129,041
62.260499
8,034,157.05
CEUX
16/08/2024
27,999
62.216741
1,742,006.53
TQEX
16/08/2024
17,000
62.257018
1,058,369.31
AQEU
Total
2,568,529
61.813314
158,769,290.03
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
