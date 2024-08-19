Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 août/August) - The common shares of Military Metals Corp. previously listed as X1 Entertainment Group Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Military Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company which holds the Manson Bay Project. The Manson Bay Project is an exploration stage 4,293 ha property, targeting gold and copper, in Saskatchewan, located 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba's historic mining centre and four km southwest of the Schotts Lake Copper-Zinc Deposit in Saskatchewan.

Les actions ordinaires de Military Metals Corp., précédemment cotées sous le nom de X1 Entertainment Group Inc., ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Military Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière qui détient le projet Manson Bay. Le projet Manson Bay est une propriété d'exploration de 4 293 ha, ciblant l'or et le cuivre, en Saskatchewan, située à 40 km au nord-ouest de Flin Flon, le centre minier historique du Manitoba et à 4 km au sud-ouest du gisement de cuivre-zinc de Schotts Lake en Saskatchewan.

Issuer/Émetteur: Military Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MILI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 18 244 014 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 12 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 599784 10 5 ISIN: CA 599784 10 5 4 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 983787201/CA9837872014 Boardlot/Quotité: TBD Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 20 août/August Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MILI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

