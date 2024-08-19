i3 Energy PLC: Possible Offer for i3 Energy

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / I3 Energy plc ("i3 Energy" or the "Company") The Board of i3 Energy notes the recent press speculation regarding a possible offer for the Company. The Board confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") in relation to a possible offer and a further announcement will be made in due course.

This announcement is being made with the approval of Gran Tierra.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code, Gran Tierra is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 September 2024, being 28 days after today's date, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel (the "Panel") in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

As a consequence of this announcement, an "offer period" has now commenced in respect of the Company in accordance with the rules of the Code and the attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Code, which are summarised below.

Market Abuse Regulations



Rule 2.9 disclosure

Pursuant to Rule 2.9 of the Code, the Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 1,202,447,663 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in issue with the International Securities Identification Number GB00BDHXPJ60.

