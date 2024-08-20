Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Nu E Power Corp. (the "Company" or "Nu E") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares"), to commence trading on the CSE on or about Tuesday, August 20, 2024, under the symbol "NUE". A copy of the Company's listing statement (the "Listing Statement") is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that it is has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). The Company issued 250,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $2.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $500,000. In connection with the CSE's approval for listing of the Common Shares, the Subscription Receipts were automatically converted into Common Shares on a one-for-one basis.

As of the date hereof, the Company has a total of 30,459,210 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and 9,666,667 Common Shares reserved for issuance as follows: 2,091,667 Common Shares upon the exercise of stock options; 7,425,000 Common Shares upon the exercise of warrants; and 150,000 Common Shares upon conversion of a convertible note. Of the 30,459,210 currently issued and outstanding Common Shares, 10,150,055 Common Shares are subject to escrow restrictions. Specifically, 5,225,005 Common Shares are subject to escrow restrictions under National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings, and another 4,925,050 Common Shares are subject to voluntary escrow restrictions on the terms set out in the amalgamation agreement between Vinza Capital Management Inc., 2534148 Alberta Ltd. and NU E Corp. dated September 19, 2023, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

