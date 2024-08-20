Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Millbank Mining Corp. (TSXV: MILL) (the "Company" or "Millbank") announces that further to its press release dated August 8th, 2024, the Company has elected to not proceed with the proposed name change at this time.

The Company confirms that, at this time, it does not currently hold an interest in any natural hydrogen projects and any subsequent acquisitions would be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Millbank Mining Corp.: Millbank Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on its wholly owned and royalty free Arthur Lake property in British Columbia.

