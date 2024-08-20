

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 0.6126 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 90.18 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6113 and 89.60, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 1.8091 and a 5-day high of 1.0974 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.8131 and 1.1011, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX