

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation and current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for July. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 0.8 percent on year after easing 1.6 percent in June.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account figures. The current account surplus is expected to rise to EUR 37.0 billion from EUR 36.7 billion in May.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation figures. The statistical office is expected confirm acceleration in inflation to 2.6 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June.



In the meantime, current account data is due from Italy.



