BONE INDEX FINLAND: Bone Index Announces Successful Financing Round and Strategic Partnership with Lynx Financial

KUOPIO, Finland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Index Finland Ltd, a pioneering company in medical technology, proudly announces the completion of its latest financing round and a strategic partnership with Lynx Financial (HK) Limited. This partnership aims to enhance Bone Index's distribution and service capabilities in North America and Asia Pacific.





The newly secured funds will bolster Bone Index's infrastructure and operations, meeting the growing demand for its innovative bone health diagnostics solutions in these key markets. The financing round, led by Lynx Financial, participated by other European financial investors and existing shareholders, highlights Bone Index's commitment to further product offerings and services. Bone Index core technology enables quick and accurate measurements of bone health, in both early screening and hospital settings. The company's product has achieved early commercialization and adoption in Europe and the US. The partnership with Lynx Financial is a major strategic decision for Bone Index as the company to expand its product line and market outreach.



Statements from Leadership



Janne Karjalainen, CEO of Bone Index, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic partnership and financing round: "This investment and partnership with Lynx Financial are pivotal steps in our growth journey. The funds will significantly enhance our distribution and service capabilities in North America and Asia Pacific, allowing us to bring our state-of-the-art bone health diagnostics to a larger audience. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and are committed to delivering impactful health solutions globally."



Tero Silvola, Chairman of the Board of Bone Index, added: "We are thrilled to have Lynx Financial join us as a partner. Their extensive experience in business development, particularly in the healthcare sector, will be invaluable as we expand our operations. Lynx's expertise and strategic insights will significantly accelerate our growth and help us achieve our vision.



Donald Xu, Managing Director of Lynx Financial, commented: "We are excited about the potential of Bone Index's innovative diagnostics technology. Bone Index's solution is accurate and accessible and can democratize the way osteoporosis is detected and diagnosed for consumers and patients. We believe Bone Index is poised for significant growth and market penetration. We are committed to supporting Bone Index to achieve its visions, in Asia Pacific and globally.



About Bone Index



Bone Index Finland Oy is at the forefront of medical technology innovation, dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced bone health diagnostic solutions. The company's flagship product, the Bindex® system, is a revolutionary point-of-care device that provides accurate and rapid osteoporosis diagnostics. Bindex® measures the cortical bone thickness of the tibia, allowing for quick and reliable estimation of bone mineral density at the hip. This portable, pocket-sized device has a 90% accuracy rate, making it comparable to traditional DXA scans and enabling early diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the technology has applications in various orthopedics treatment settings. The device's ease of use and immediate results significantly enhance patient care and reduce healthcare costs.

About Lynx Financial

Lynx Financial is a boutique investment and investment banking firm that specializes in Life Sciences and Medical Technology sectors. With a global outreach and on-the-ground presence, Lynx Financial fully leverages its expertise in deal structuring and investments to help emerging innovative companies from around the world gain access to funding and strategic resources in Asia Pacific regions.

For more information:

Bone Index:

Janne Karjalainen, CEO

janne.karjalainen@boneindex.fi

+358 45 896 2650

Lynx Financial:

Rio Hong, Associate

rioh@lynx-financial.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484586/Bindex.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484585/Bindex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bone-index-announces-successful-financing-round-and-strategic-partnership-with-lynx-financial-302225237.html