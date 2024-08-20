Hisense Middle East: Hisense Partners with Black Myth: Wukong to Elevate the Gaming Experience with New Gameplay Feature

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, announced its global gaming partnership with the highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG), Black Myth: Wukong. Launching alongside the game's global release today, an exclusive Black Myth: Wukong picture mode is introduced across selected Hisense TVs to elevate the gaming experience.

As the official global partner of Black Myth: Wukong, Hisense proudly presents its ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO series as the official recommended TVs for the game. The state-of-the-art TVs offer an immersive gaming experience that fits the epic world of Black Myth: Wukong.

A standout feature of the collaboration is the exclusive Black Myth: Wukong picture mode. Utilising Hisense's cutting-edge technology, this mode enhances the game's visual quality with HDR, precise color calibration, and enhanced dark detail, delivering more vibrant colors and richer details. In partnership with Dolby, this mode also offers an immersive audiovisual experience that matches the game's sound design. Whether during intense battle scenes or quieter moments, the Black Myth: Wukong picture mode provides players with the ultimate gaming experience.

The Black Myth: Wukong picture mode is available on Hisense UX, U8N, U7N, E7N PRO, Q7N, and S7N series TVs for 2024, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves into the world of Black Myth: Wukong with the tailored visual and audio experience, enhancing every moment of gameplay.

Players can expect stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts, thanks to Quantum Dot Color technology and advanced backlight systems. With a 144Hz Game Mode PRO and 240 high refresh rate, gameplay is smooth and fluid, eliminating motion blur. Additional features like Game Bar and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility create the ideal gaming environment.

The collaboration between Hisense and Black Myth: Wukong marks a significant step forward for both the TV and gaming industries. By combining Hisense's cutting-edge TV technology with the immersive world of Black Myth: Wukong, the partnership delivers a groundbreaking product experience that sets a new standard for home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA EURO 2024, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484720/Hisense_ULED_and_QLED.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-partners-with-black-myth-wukong-to-elevate-the-gaming-experience-with-new-gameplay-feature-302225356.html