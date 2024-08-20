

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbines maker, said on Tuesday that it has received five orders from Akfen Renewable Energy Inc. for a total of 102 MW in Turkiye. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



From autumn 2025, the Group will supply and install 19 turbines from their Delta4000 series for the extension of five existing wind farms.



The orders from one of Turkiye's renewable energy production companies also include premium service contracts for the turbines over a period of ten years.



After expiry, Akfen has the option to extend the service for another five years.



Akfen has also ordered nine N133/4800 turbines for the wind farms Denizli in western Turkiye, Saritepe in the south, and Uçpinar in the northwest of the country.



