Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8900 GBP1.6100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8740 GBP1.5980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8824 GBP1.6037

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,846,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,227 1.8800 XDUB 09:07:18 00029151127TRDU1 2,318 1.8820 XDUB 09:23:04 00029151147TRDU1 686 1.8840 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151161TRDU1 270 1.8840 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151162TRDU1 1,523 1.8840 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151163TRDU1 1,347 1.8820 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151164TRDU1 527 1.8820 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151166TRDU1 592 1.8820 XDUB 09:37:28 00029151165TRDU1 2,626 1.8840 XDUB 10:38:53 00029151232TRDU1 2,334 1.8840 XDUB 10:40:21 00029151237TRDU1 1,847 1.8840 XDUB 11:17:52 00029151327TRDU1 912 1.8840 XDUB 11:17:52 00029151326TRDU1 2,842 1.8820 XDUB 11:17:52 00029151328TRDU1 1 1.8800 XDUB 11:17:52 00029151329TRDU1 2,775 1.8800 XDUB 11:17:54 00029151331TRDU1 1,479 1.8740 XDUB 11:45:23 00029151350TRDU1 1,019 1.8740 XDUB 11:45:23 00029151351TRDU1 4,460 1.8740 XDUB 12:24:03 00029151392TRDU1 380 1.8740 XDUB 12:24:03 00029151391TRDU1 2,406 1.8780 XDUB 12:54:27 00029151434TRDU1 2,378 1.8800 XDUB 13:37:17 00029151538TRDU1 2,501 1.8800 XDUB 13:37:17 00029151537TRDU1 254 1.8800 XDUB 13:37:17 00029151536TRDU1 2,053 1.8800 XDUB 13:37:17 00029151539TRDU1 158 1.8800 XDUB 13:52:31 00029151584TRDU1 2,269 1.8800 XDUB 13:52:31 00029151581TRDU1 2,375 1.8840 XDUB 14:37:01 00029151822TRDU1 6,865 1.8820 XDUB 14:38:37 00029151853TRDU1 2,321 1.8840 XDUB 15:03:57 00029152316TRDU1 2,846 1.8840 XDUB 15:03:57 00029152315TRDU1 2,500 1.8840 XDUB 15:31:05 00029152564TRDU1 1,060 1.8840 XDUB 15:31:05 00029152563TRDU1 1,355 1.8840 XDUB 15:31:05 00029152562TRDU1 743 1.8840 XDUB 15:31:05 00029152565TRDU1 7,693 1.8880 XDUB 15:59:24 00029152715TRDU1 1,101 1.8880 XDUB 15:59:24 00029152714TRDU1 2,474 1.8900 XDUB 16:18:00 00029152857TRDU1 1,483 1.8900 XDUB 16:23:08 00029152883TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,563 1.6000 XLON 09:07:18 00029151128TRDU1 1,550 1.5980 XLON 09:49:14 00029151179TRDU1 1,765 1.6020 XLON 10:38:26 00029151231TRDU1 1,663 1.6020 XLON 11:17:52 00029151330TRDU1 1,609 1.6000 XLON 12:09:48 00029151379TRDU1 1,571 1.6020 XLON 12:54:27 00029151433TRDU1 885 1.5980 XLON 12:54:27 00029151438TRDU1 1,583 1.6020 XLON 13:54:17 00029151587TRDU1 1,459 1.6040 XLON 14:28:09 00029151731TRDU1 1,579 1.6040 XLON 14:43:48 00029151900TRDU1 1,632 1.6040 XLON 15:02:01 00029152249TRDU1 1,500 1.6060 XLON 15:24:39 00029152514TRDU1 1,734 1.6060 XLON 15:39:53 00029152603TRDU1 1,967 1.6080 XLON 16:03:24 00029152743TRDU1 2,683 1.6100 XLON 16:23:08 00029152882TRDU1 257 1.6100 XLON 16:23:08 00029152881TRDU1

