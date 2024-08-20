Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.08.24
08:00 Uhr
1,886 Euro
+0,002
+0,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
20.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8900     GBP1.6100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8740     GBP1.5980 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8824     GBP1.6037

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,846,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,227      1.8800        XDUB     09:07:18      00029151127TRDU1 
2,318      1.8820        XDUB     09:23:04      00029151147TRDU1 
686       1.8840        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151161TRDU1 
270       1.8840        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151162TRDU1 
1,523      1.8840        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151163TRDU1 
1,347      1.8820        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151164TRDU1 
527       1.8820        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151166TRDU1 
592       1.8820        XDUB     09:37:28      00029151165TRDU1 
2,626      1.8840        XDUB     10:38:53      00029151232TRDU1 
2,334      1.8840        XDUB     10:40:21      00029151237TRDU1 
1,847      1.8840        XDUB     11:17:52      00029151327TRDU1 
912       1.8840        XDUB     11:17:52      00029151326TRDU1 
2,842      1.8820        XDUB     11:17:52      00029151328TRDU1 
1        1.8800        XDUB     11:17:52      00029151329TRDU1 
2,775      1.8800        XDUB     11:17:54      00029151331TRDU1 
1,479      1.8740        XDUB     11:45:23      00029151350TRDU1 
1,019      1.8740        XDUB     11:45:23      00029151351TRDU1 
4,460      1.8740        XDUB     12:24:03      00029151392TRDU1 
380       1.8740        XDUB     12:24:03      00029151391TRDU1 
2,406      1.8780        XDUB     12:54:27      00029151434TRDU1 
2,378      1.8800        XDUB     13:37:17      00029151538TRDU1 
2,501      1.8800        XDUB     13:37:17      00029151537TRDU1 
254       1.8800        XDUB     13:37:17      00029151536TRDU1 
2,053      1.8800        XDUB     13:37:17      00029151539TRDU1 
158       1.8800        XDUB     13:52:31      00029151584TRDU1 
2,269      1.8800        XDUB     13:52:31      00029151581TRDU1 
2,375      1.8840        XDUB     14:37:01      00029151822TRDU1 
6,865      1.8820        XDUB     14:38:37      00029151853TRDU1 
2,321      1.8840        XDUB     15:03:57      00029152316TRDU1 
2,846      1.8840        XDUB     15:03:57      00029152315TRDU1 
2,500      1.8840        XDUB     15:31:05      00029152564TRDU1 
1,060      1.8840        XDUB     15:31:05      00029152563TRDU1 
1,355      1.8840        XDUB     15:31:05      00029152562TRDU1 
743       1.8840        XDUB     15:31:05      00029152565TRDU1 
7,693      1.8880        XDUB     15:59:24      00029152715TRDU1 
1,101      1.8880        XDUB     15:59:24      00029152714TRDU1 
2,474      1.8900        XDUB     16:18:00      00029152857TRDU1 
1,483      1.8900        XDUB     16:23:08      00029152883TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,563      1.6000        XLON     09:07:18      00029151128TRDU1 
1,550      1.5980        XLON     09:49:14      00029151179TRDU1 
1,765      1.6020        XLON     10:38:26      00029151231TRDU1 
1,663      1.6020        XLON     11:17:52      00029151330TRDU1 
1,609      1.6000        XLON     12:09:48      00029151379TRDU1 
1,571      1.6020        XLON     12:54:27      00029151433TRDU1 
885       1.5980        XLON     12:54:27      00029151438TRDU1 
1,583      1.6020        XLON     13:54:17      00029151587TRDU1 
1,459      1.6040        XLON     14:28:09      00029151731TRDU1 
1,579      1.6040        XLON     14:43:48      00029151900TRDU1 
1,632      1.6040        XLON     15:02:01      00029152249TRDU1 
1,500      1.6060        XLON     15:24:39      00029152514TRDU1 
1,734      1.6060        XLON     15:39:53      00029152603TRDU1 
1,967      1.6080        XLON     16:03:24      00029152743TRDU1 
2,683      1.6100        XLON     16:23:08      00029152882TRDU1 
257       1.6100        XLON     16:23:08      00029152881TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  341488 
EQS News ID:  1970875 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970875&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
