Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.6802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6428360 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971

August 20, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)