

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in five months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 7.9 percent in July from 8.3 percent in June.



Moreover, this was the lowest jobless rate since February, when it was 7.8 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 229,000 in July from 242,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, decreased notably to 11.5 percent from 15.4 percent in June.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-64 age groups dropped to 8.0 percent in July versus 8.3 percent in June.



Data showed that the employment rate declined to 64.6 percent in July from 65.0 percent in the previous month.



