DJ Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Aug-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 169.2382 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3950714 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 341522 EQS News ID: 1971047 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 20, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)