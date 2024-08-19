SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JSB Financial Inc. (OTC PINK: JFWV) reported net income of $793 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $12 thousand or 1.74% when compared to $805 thousand for second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.08 and $2.92 for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the first six months of 2024, net income decreased $227 thousand, or 13.4%, to $1.5 million when compared to $1.7 million for the first six months of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $5.68 and $6.13 for the first six months of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Annualized return on average assets and average equity for June 30, 2024 was 0.56% and 11.68%, respectively, and 0.72% and 14.39%, respectively, for June 30, 2023.

"Through the first half of 2024, we generated moderate loan growth throughout our market area, while maintaining strong credit quality metrics," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Kitner. "While we are still operating in a challenging interest rate environment, we remain focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and optimizing our funding strategies from a pricing and composition perspective. We also remain keenly focused on the needs of our customers and optimistic about our team's ability to drive value for our customers, communities and shareholders."

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $6.4 million, representing an increase of $262 thousand, or 4.2%, when compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2023. This resulted from an increase in interest income of $2.5 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $2.3 million.

Net interest income of $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 increased $220 thousand, or 7.2%, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $1.4 million, or 30.3% to $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $4.6 million from the same period in 2023. This increase was mostly due to a continued expansion of the yield on average loans as interest and fees on loans totaled $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 33.3%, from $3.7 million for the same period in 2023. The Company experienced moderate organic loan growth, which contributed to the improved loan yields as well as the continued repricing of the variable rate loan portfolio. Interest income on deposits with other banks increased $173 thousand resulting from higher cash balances throughout the quarter.

Total interest expense of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, represents an increase of $1.2 million, or 75.2% when compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter 2023. The increase in total interest expense primarily resulted from an increase in interest expense on deposits as the average balances of interest-bearing deposits grew due to a shift in the deposit mix in favor of higher cost customer time deposits.

Net interest margin decreased slightly to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2024, a decline of nine basis points from December 31, 2023 and 17 basis points from June 30, 2023. The decline in the net interest margin is due to the higher cost of funds for both deposits and borrowings.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $542.1 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $41.5 million, or 8.3%, from $500.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Year-over-year total assets increased $66.9 million, or 14.1%, from $475.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, reached a record level of $374.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $26.0 million, or 7.5%, from $347.9 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributed to new commercial real estate loan production, as well as organic residential real estate loan volume which also contributed to the growth in total loans during the second quarter and first half of 2024. Year-over-year net loans grew $50.8 million, or 15.7%, from $323.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

Deposits totaled $468.6 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $42.5 million, or 10.0%, from $426.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 25.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, which is down slightly from 26.4% as of December 31, 2023. Year-over-year total deposits increased $53.8 million, or 13.0%, from $414.8 million as of June 30, 2023. The interest rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with additional deposit rate specials being offered through the first six months of 2024. The Company has experienced an increase in consumer certificates of deposit specifically related to these specials. The Company continued to leverage brokered deposits in the second quarter of 2024, which also attributed to the increase in total deposits of $24.8 million when comparing June 30, 2024 to December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Total borrowings decreased $2.8 million since December 31, 2023 and increased by $9.7 million from June 30, 2023. The Company maintains on and off-balance sheet liquidity through cash and cash equivalents, unpledged securities at fair value, FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowing capacities and unsecured correspondent bank lines of credit. In total, on and off-balance sheet liquidity sources exceeded $277.6 million on June 30, 2024. FHLB borrowings totaled $15.3 million and borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) totaled $28.0 million on June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024 stockholders' equity was $25.9 million, representing an increase of $938 thousand from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, book value per share improved to $100.58 from $96.93 per share at December 31, 2023. Year-over-year stockholders' equity increased $2.1 million, or 8.9%, from $23.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements for well-capitalized institutions. The Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 7.31% at June 30, 2024 from 7.65% at December 31, 2023 and 8.07% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets was 12.02%, 12.40% and 13.40% at June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.27%, 13.65% and 14.66% at June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 respectively. The decline in the regulatory capital ratios reflects the impact of organic loan growth and the increase in total assets as of June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Management maintains regular monitoring of capital planning strategies to support and maintain adequate capital levels.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, the credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong with nonaccrual loans totaling $48 thousand, or 0.01% of total loans, compared to $51 thousand at December 31, 2023 and $54 thousand at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, total past due loans increased to $838 thousand, or 0.22% of total loans, compared to $385 thousand, or 0.11%, of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $229 thousand, or 0.07% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023. There were no loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, with $131 thousand as of June 30, 2023. There were no net charge offs for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $4.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to $3.8 million, or 1.08% as of December 31, 2023 and $3.7 million, or 1.13% as of June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter, a provision for credit losses was recorded totaling $60 thousand. The provision was comprised of a $90 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments of $30 thousand. The increase in the provision was mainly due to an increase in the general reserve from increased loan originations and not related to quantitative reserve allocations, specific reserves or charge-offs. For the second quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $29 thousand, which was comprised of a $75 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $46 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments.

Second Quarter Highlights Compared to First Quarter of 2024

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $793 thousand, representing an increase of $122 thousand, or 17.9%, from net income of $671 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter, net interest income increased by $92 thousand, or 2.9%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income was in part driven by continued growth in loans and rising yields on earning assets. These changes were offset by an increase in interest expense due to the higher cost of interest bearing deposits from a continued shift in the deposit mix resulting in higher interest bearing balances, including time deposits.

For the second quarter of 2024, provision for credit losses totaled $60 thousand, representing a decline of $60 thousand, when compared to provision for credit losses of $120 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans was $90 thousand and $158 thousand and the recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments was $30 thousand and $38 thousand as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

When comparing June 30, 2024 to March 31, 2024, total assets increased $10.9 million, or 2.1%, loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased by $7.7 million, or 2.1%, and total deposits increased $10.4 million, or 2.3%.

Subsequent Event

On August 8, 2024, the Company received payment on several prior nonperforming loans. The payment resulted in the recognition of an interest recovery totaling $1.3 million, a recovery to the allowance for credit losses on loans totaling $252 thousand and a recovery of legal fees totaling $17 thousand.

About JSB Financial Inc.

JSB Financial Inc. (OTC Pink: JFWV) is the holding company for Jefferson Security Bank, an independent community bank operating six banking offices located in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia and Washington County, Maryland. Founded in 1869, Jefferson Security Bank serves individuals, businesses, municipalities and community organizations through a comprehensive suite of banking services delivered by an exceptional team who put customers first. Jefferson Security Bank has received industry recognition by American Banker magazine as a Top 100 Community Bank in 2024 and was previously recognized as a Top 200 Community Bank for four years in a row. Operating for over 155 years, Jefferson Security Bank is the oldest, independent, locally owned and managed bank in West Virginia. Visit www.JSB.bank for more information.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

