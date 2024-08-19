Fabrinet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Earnings Per Share Exceed Guidance

BANGKOK, Thailand, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 28, 2024.



Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, "Our strong fourth quarter results capped a remarkable fiscal year, representing our fourth quarter in a row of record revenue, and record earnings per share, both of which were above our guidance ranges. We remain optimistic about our future, with numerous drivers that position us to extend our track record of success into fiscal year 2025."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $753.3 million, compared to $655.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $81.1 million, compared to $60.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.22, compared to $1.65 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $88.0 million, compared to $68.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.41, compared to $1.86 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $2.88 billion, compared to $2.65 billion for fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2024 was $296.2 million, compared to $247.9 million for fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 was $8.10, compared to $6.73 for fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2024 was $324.6 million, compared to $282.7 million for fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 was $8.88, compared to $7.67 for fiscal year 2023.

Share Repurchase Program Expanded

Fabrinet also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an expansion of its share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional $139.5 million of Fabrinet's ordinary shares. The addition brings the aggregate authorization under Fabrinet's existing share repurchase program to $434.3 million, with $200.0 million currently remaining.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 19, 2024, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its first fiscal quarter ending September 27, 2024, as follows:

Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $760 million to $780 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.17, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.33 to $2.40, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What: Fabrinet Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Call When: August 19, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call and Replay: https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com . The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet's website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that numerous drivers position us to extend our track record of success into fiscal year 2025; and (2) all of the statements under the "Business Outlook" section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors' understanding of our underlying operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 409,973 $ 231,368 Short-term investments 448,630 319,100 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,629 and $965, respectively 592,452 531,767 Inventories 463,206 519,576 Prepaid expenses 10,620 7,849 Other current assets 87,810 42,880 Total current assets 2,012,691 1,652,540 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 307,240 310,350 Intangibles, net 2,321 2,394 Operating right-of-use assets 5,336 1,634 Deferred tax assets 10,446 12,095 Other non-current assets 485 635 Total non-current assets 325,828 327,108 Total Assets $ 2,338,519 $ 1,979,648 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ - $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 441,835 381,129 Fixed assets payable 14,380 13,526 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,355 1,201 Income tax payable 3,937 6,024 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 22,116 23,748 Accrued expenses 19,916 20,447 Other payables 54,403 23,654 Total current liabilities 557,942 481,885 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 4,895 4,799 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 3,635 66 Severance liabilities 24,093 22,159 Other non-current liabilities 2,209 2,081 Total non-current liabilities 34,832 29,105 Total Liabilities 592,774 510,990 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023) - - Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,457,462 shares and 39,284,176 shares issued as of June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively; and 36,145,242 shares and 36,183,682 shares outstanding as of June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) 395 393 Additional paid-in capital 222,044 206,624 Less: Treasury shares (3,312,220 shares and 3,100,494 shares as of June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (234,323 ) (194,833 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,141 ) (8,115 ) Retained earnings 1,760,770 1,464,589 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,745,745 1,468,658 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,338,519 $ 1,979,648

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 753,261 $ 655,871 $ 2,882,967 $ 2,645,237 Cost of revenues (660,812 ) (573,576 ) (2,526,849 ) (2,308,964 ) Gross profit 92,449 82,295 356,118 336,273 Selling, general and administrative expenses (19,108 ) (19,869 ) (78,481 ) (77,673 ) Restructuring and other related costs (32 ) (1,024 ) (32 ) (6,896 ) Operating income 73,309 61,402 277,605 251,704 Interest income 11,049 4,024 33,204 11,234 Interest expense (17 ) (293 ) (124 ) (1,472 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 407 1,911 382 (1,211 ) Other income (expense), net 227 19 287 (159 ) Income before income taxes 84,975 67,063 311,354 260,096 Income tax expense (3,909 ) (6,277 ) (15,173 ) (12,183 ) Net income 81,066 60,786 296,181 247,913 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (55 ) 971 2,100 2,739 Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 1,499 (2,894 ) 2,561 1,541 Change in net retirement benefits plan - prior service cost 59 135 330 473 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 14 (46 ) (17 ) (75 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,517 (1,834 ) 4,974 4,678 Net comprehensive income $ 82,583 $ 58,952 $ 301,155 $ 252,591 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.24 $ 1.67 $ 8.17 $ 6.79 Diluted $ 2.22 $ 1.65 $ 8.10 $ 6.73 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,150 36,337 36,246 36,515 Diluted 36,533 36,737 36,564 36,855

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 296,181 $ 247,913 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 49,017 43,832 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs - 2,201 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment 62 (1,506 ) (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities (1 ) 92 Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments (3,399 ) 280 (Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses 664 (307 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (849 ) 175 Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (220 ) (587 ) Share-based compensation 28,374 28,127 Deferred income tax 1,672 (3,484 ) Other non-cash expenses 311 632 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (61,279 ) (76,917 ) Inventories 56,370 37,449 Other current assets and non-current assets (46,715 ) (13,568 ) Trade accounts payable 60,040 (58,596 ) Income tax payable (1,960 ) 2,977 Severance liabilities 2,771 3,753 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 32,107 844 Net cash provided by operating activities 413,146 213,310 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (435,905 ) (217,005 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 40,000 30,179 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 271,877 150,252 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47,528 ) (61,360 ) Purchase of intangibles (889 ) (911 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,694 128 Net cash used in investing activities (169,751 ) (98,717 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (12,188 ) (15,233 ) Repayment of finance lease liability - (9 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (39,490 ) (47,575 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (13,175 ) (18,167 ) Net cash used in financing activities (64,853 ) (80,984 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 178,542 $ 33,609 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period $ 231,368 $ 198,365 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 178,542 33,609 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63 (606 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 409,973 $ 231,368 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment related payables $ 14,380 $ 13,526

FABRINET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(Continued) Supplemental disclosures Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 (unaudited) Cash paid for Interest $ 312 $ 2,377 Taxes $ 16,452 $ 14,158 Cash received for interest $ 29,783 $ 11,048 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment related payables $ 14,380 $ 13,526

FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 753,261 $ 655,871 $ 2,882,967 $ 2,645,237 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 92,449 12.3 % $ 82,295 12.5 % $ 356,118 12.4 % $ 336,273 12.7 % Share-based compensation expenses 1,776 1,636 7,203 6,664 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 94,225 12.5 % $ 83,931 12.8 % $ 363,321 12.6 % $ 342,937 13.0 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 753,261 $ 655,871 $ 2,882,967 $ 2,645,237 Operating profit (GAAP) $ 73,309 9.7 % $ 61,402 9.4 % $ 277,605 9.6 % $ 251,704 9.5 % Share-based compensation expenses 6,934 6,572 28,374 27,603 Restructuring and other related costs 32 1,024 32 6,896 Amortization of intangibles - - - 224 Operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 80,275 10.7 % $ 68,998 10.5 % $ 306,011 10.6 % $ 286,427 10.8 %

FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 81,066 $ 2.22 $ 60,786 $ 1.65 $ 296,181 $ 8.10 $ 247,913 $ 6.73 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,776 0.05 1,636 0.05 7,203 0.20 6,664 0.18 Total related to gross profit 1,776 0.05 1,636 0.05 7,203 0.20 6,664 0.18 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 5,158 0.14 4,936 0.13 21,171 0.58 20,939 0.57 Amortization of intangibles - - - - - - 224 0.01 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 5,158 0.14 4,936 0.13 21,171 0.58 21,163 0.58 Related to other income and expense: Restructuring and other related costs 32 0.00 1,024 0.03 32 0.00 6,896 0.18 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 32 0.00 32 0.00 Total related to other income and expense 40 0.00 1,032 0.03 64 0.00 6,928 0.18 Total related to net income & EPS 6,974 0.19 7,604 0.21 28,438 0.78 34,755 0.94 Non-GAAP measures $ 88,040 $ 2.41 $ 68,390 $ 1.86 $ 324,619 $ 8.88 $ 282,668 $ 7.67 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 36,533 36,737 36,564 36,855 Non-GAAP diluted shares 36,533 36,737 36,564 36,855

FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 28,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,062 $ 71,088 $ 413,146 $ 213,310 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,703 ) (17,938 ) (47,528 ) (61,360 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 70,359 $ 53,150 $ 365,618 $ 151,950