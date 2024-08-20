30/2024·Trifork Group AG - Interim report for the quarter and half-year ending 30 June 2024

|Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 30/2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 20 August 2024
Interim Financial Report for the second quarter and half year ending 30 June 2024
Trifork Group reports Q2 revenue growth of 0.8% in the core business
Second quarter 2024
Comment from CEO Jørn Larsen:
"The second quarter and first half of 2024 has been more challenging than we expected going into the year. Amongst private enterprises, we have not yet been able to grow new engagements to a size where they compensate for the loss of revenue from engagements that were delayed or stopped in Q4 and Q1. So overall, revenue for the first half of 2024 was at the same level as in 2023. However, I am pleased to see that after a tough start to the year in our public business in Denmark, we are now winning and delivering on new engagements that have made up for the reduction of scope in other engagements. Our profitability is still below where it should be but we are progressing according to plan with our strategic initiatives. These include selling more of our own software products and platforms, getting our conference activities to run better, and reorganizing our teams and delivery model in Cyber Protection. While we continue investing in business development to widen our sales pipeline, we are at the same time working hard at finding more efficient ways of working to control our costs. We will continue to pursue M&A in the current slow market environment. In Q2, we announced three small acquisitions with high growth potential: Marstrand in Denmark (planning intelligence tools), Spantree Technology Group in the US (scaling of mission-critical systems), and Sapere Group in Denmark (SAP integration). With all the groundbreaking work we are being recognized for, I am still very positive about the medium- and long-term prospects for Trifork Group, even if 2024 is not turning out to be as good as expected."
The financial outlook for 2024 was updated on 19 August 2024 (see company announcement 29/2024) to the following:
Main events in the second quarter of 2024
Results presentation
Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen today, 20 August 2024 at 11:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link:
https://trifork.zoom.us/j/92971745032?pwd=aljGs8x2oYPefEbfpesYRVIdpc94LX.1
A recording will be made available on our investor website. More information can be found at https://investor.trifork.com/events/.
For more information, please contact:
Investors
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press Relations
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
