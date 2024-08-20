

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 170.97 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 169.49.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slipped to 163.19 and 191.27 from early highs of 161.70 and 189.47, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped dropped to 147.34 and 108.06 from early highs of 145.84 and 106.99, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to near 3-week lows of 99.04 and 90.23 from early highs of 98.12 and 89.31, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 175.00 against the franc, 170.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the loonie, 102.00 against the aussie and 92.00 against the kiwi.



