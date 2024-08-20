VOX Solutions becomes the exclusive gateway for international A2P SMS and VOICE delivery into Almadar Aljadid's network

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almadar Aljadid, the first mobile network in Libya, has signed an exclusive interworking agreement with Vox Solutions for the direct termination of international A2P SMS traffic and A2P VOICE (OTP Voice/FLASH Calls) traffic to Almadar Aljadid's network.

This partnership allows VOX Solutions to secure its international traffic channels against SMS and VOICE fraud, ensuring that Almadar Aljadid will only accept international traffic from Vox Solutions. The globally acclaimed VOX-360 platform offers MNOs a powerful and straightforward approach to combat voice and messaging fraud over a single omni-channel platform, which is unique in the industry. It enables the identification, prediction, and mitigation of fraud in challenging markets, such as voice, where margins are critical.

VOX-360 also addresses the growing problem of unsolicited traffic and grey routes, which not only drives up enterprise costs but also reduces revenues for mobile network operators (MNOs). VOX-360 ranks among the foremost solutions in the industry for tackling these mounting challenges.

Almadar Aljadid's CEO, Rabie Belkire, underscores the urgent need to address the rising challenges posed by increasing volumes of A2P Voice (flash calling) and A2P messaging spam. "The demand for secure and top-tier enterprise solutions is critical, and our strategic partnership with VOX Solutions demonstrates our commitment to combating fraud risks while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and customer experience."

Additionally, VOX-360 is the only platform in the industry capable of mitigating flash calls as part of its comprehensive A2P voice and SMS anti-fraud solution. This means that Almadar Aljadid will be protected from both messaging bypass and flash call fraudulent activities.

"We are thrilled to be the trusted exclusive A2P SMS partner for another leading communication service provider. This is an important milestone in becoming the A2P voice and messaging partner of choice in the MENA region and a significant recognition of Vox Solutions' ability to offer high-quality and secure international A2P messaging delivery at scale." says Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of Vox Solutions. "Ultimately, we aim to help mobile operators like Almadar Aljadid optimize the monetization of their assets, ensure long-term revenue growth and innovation, and enable global brands to reach their customers with the best response times, wherever they are."

Vox Solutions is the one-stop leader in providing end-to-end solutions for A2P voice and messaging monetization. To date, it has successfully implemented VOX-360, its monetization solution, in over 30 major mobile operators globally. Looking ahead, Vox Solutions remains committed to supporting telecom operators and enterprises with winning strategies, best-in-class technology, data, education, people, and advice.

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimizes Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilizes its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

About Almadar Aljadid:

Almadar Aljadid is a government owned mobile network operator and data provider based in Tripoli, Libya. Established in 1995, as the first operator in North Africa, and Mobile only operator in Libya. The company has gained a prominent position in the market as the first mobile phone network operator in Libya, with over 6M subscribers from government institutions, businesses, and individuals. Most Libyan cities are covered by 4G and 4.5G, along with new services, aiming to become one of the best mobile phone operators in the region.

Almadar is dedicated to adopting a customer centric approach around its subscribers, enabling it to focus on meeting their requirements and fulfilling their needs by strengthening relationships with them and gaining their trust in the Almadar brand. Additionally, the company strives to provide a diverse range of specialized digital and e-services that meet subscribers' needs.

