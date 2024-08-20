

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.08.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PRICE TARGET TO 12400 (12000) PENCE - 'BUY' - DAVY RAISES VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 1540 (907) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS SPIRAX PRICE TARGET TO 7525 (9750) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 3900 (4000) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1090 (1042) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS SEGRO PLC TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 985 (1045) PENCE



