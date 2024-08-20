Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.08.2024 11:23 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 25 0219) admitted to trading on August 21, 2024

Issuer Information                             
 1 Issuer:          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2 Org. no:         471283-0459                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 3 LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
 4 Symbol (Ticker)      RIKV 25 0219                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 5 ISIN code         IS0000036598                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 6 CFI code         D-Y-Z-T-X-R                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 7 FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKIS/0.00 MMKT 20250219         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 8 Bonds/bills:       Bills                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 9 Total issued amount                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this   25.000.000.000                  
   time                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Other                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if   Bill                       
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency         ISK                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date        21.8.2024                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary      19.2.2025                     
   installment date                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date       19.2.2025                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate       N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate,                           
   if applicable                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate,                           
   if other                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention   ACT/360                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date    N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon                            
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon                           
   payments                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean                             
   price                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date      N/A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible        No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating   Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                            Nov. 2023 S&P: A+ for  
                long term domestic and A-1 for short term    
                domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long  
                term domestic loans.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for  August 19, 2024                  
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of    August 19, 2024                  
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to   August 21, 2024                  
   trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID       RIKV_25_0219                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype    T-Bills                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name   ICE_TREASURY_BILLS                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards No                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.