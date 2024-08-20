Anzeige
10,55010,58012:24
TGS ASA: TGS - Invitation to Capital Markets Day and Webcast Link

OSLO, Norway (20 August 2024) - TGS will host a Capital Markets Day on 29 August 2024 where senior management will present the Company's strategic priorities and business outlook.

The presentation starts at 14:00 CEST and concludes around 16:00 CEST, followed by tapas and nibbles.

Venue for the event is House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34, Oslo, Norway. If you plan to attend in person, please register by sending an email to investor@tgs.com. In the email, also let us know if you will join us for refreshments.

If you cannot attend in person, the event will be webcasted live. Please copy/paste the link below into your browser:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240829_11/

For more information, visit www.TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Tel: 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.


