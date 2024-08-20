Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/12/2024
FR0010313833
2272
78.5120
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/13/2024
FR0010313833
4544
77.3210
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/14/2024
FR0010313833
5298
77.5926
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/15/2024
FR0010313833
2272
78.3421
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/16/2024
FR0010313833
2272
79.5513
XPAR
TOTAL
16,658
78.0133
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
