Bybit Celebrates 40 Million Strong Community with Epic Rewards Campaign!

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce a monumental milestone - reaching a staggering 40 million registered users! To celebrate this incredible achievement, Bybit is throwing a party - and you're invited.

Get Ready for Juicy Rewards, Exclusive Perks, and Boosted Cashback

Bybit's 40 Million User Celebration is jam-packed with exciting opportunities for both new and existing users. Dive into a world of rewards, unlock exclusive VIP perks, and enjoy a boosted cashback offer on the Bybit Card. Here's what you can expect:

Event 1: 40 USDT + Extra Cashback (Now till Sep 30, 2024)

Double Deposit Bonus: Sign up for Bybit and get a 20 USDT coupon instantly. Make a first deposit of at least 100 USDT during this phase and grab an additional 20 USDT coupon (limited to 1,000 users, first-come, first-served).

Boosted Cashback with Bybit Card: Apply for a Bybit Card and enjoy an increased 4% cashback (up from 2%). Existing VIP cardholders (VIP 3 and above) keep their sweet cashback rates.

Event 2: Deposit & Trade to Unlock Up to 30,000 USDT + VIP Perks (Sep 1, 2024 - Sep 30, 2024)

Deposit & Trade Your Way to Rewards: Achieve specific deposit and trading milestones to unlock rewards ranging from 50 USDT up to a whopping 30,000 USDT.

VIP Perks Up for Grabs: Climb the reward tiers and unlock exclusive VIP perks, like lower trading fees and priority customer support.

Don't miss out on this chance to celebrate with Bybit and reap incredible rewards. Simply register for the event by clicking the link here and find out more.

Bybit /BybitWeb3 / BybitCelebrates40M / Bybit40Milestone

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485488/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-celebrates-40-million-strong-community-with-epic-rewards-campaign-302226294.html