

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 6-day high of 0.9519 against the euro, from an early 4-day low of 0.9568.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 5-day high of 1.1166 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8588 from early lows of 1.1219 and 0.8631, respectively.



The franc climbed to a 4-day high of 170.97 against the yen, from an early low of 169.49.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the euro, 1.08 against the pound, 0.84 against the greenback and 172.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX