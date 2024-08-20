

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.38 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $2.67 billion, or $4.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lowe's Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $4.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $23.59 billion from $24.96 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



