Dienstag, 20.08.2024
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
PR Newswire
20.08.2024 12:48 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

Ashtead Group plc

20 August 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31 July 2024 will be announced on 3 September 2024.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10:00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


