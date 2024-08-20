Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
Ashtead Group plc
20 August 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q1 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31 July 2024 will be announced on 3 September 2024.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10:00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151