Brookfield Corporation Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN)("Brookfield" or "the company") today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company's outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the "Preferred Shares"). Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 22, 2024 to August 21, 2025, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.

Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

Series

Ticker

Issued and

outstanding

shares1

Public float

Average daily

trading volume2

Maximum number of shares subject to purchase3 Total Daily Series 2 BN.PR.B 10,220,175 10,220,175 7,908 1,022,018 1,977 Series 4 BN.PR.C 3,983,910 3,983,910 1,686 398,391 1,000 Series 13 BN.PR.K 8,792,596 8,792,596 3,183 879,260 1,000 Series 17 BN.PR.M 7,840,204 7,840,204 5,493 784,020 1,373 Series 18 BN.PR.N 7,681,088 7,681,088 8,198 768,109 2,049 Series 24 BN.PR.R 10,808,027 10,808,027 7,673 1,080,803 1,918 Series 26 BN.PR.T 9,770,928 9,770,928 5,577 977,093 1,394 Series 28 BN.PR.X 9,233,927 9,233,927 3,700 923,393 1,000 Series 30 BN.PR.Z 9,787,090 9,787,090 4,495 978,709 1,123 Series 32 BN.PF.A 11,750,299 11,750,299 6,685 1,175,030 1,671 Series 34 BN.PF.B 9,876,735 9,876,735 9,142 987,674 2,285 Series 36 BN.PF.C 7,842,909 7,842,909 5,252 784,291 1,313 Series 37 BN.PF.D 7,830,091 7,830,091 3,449 783,009 1,000 Series 38 BN.PF.E 7,906,132 7,906,132 7,522 790,613 1,880 Series 40 BN.PF.F 11,841,025 11,841,025 11,338 1,184,103 2,834 Series 42 BN.PF.G 11,887,500 11,887,500 9,355 1,188,750 2,338 Series 44 BN.PF.H 9,831,929 9,831,929 4,374 983,193 1,093 Series 46 BN.PF.I 11,740,797 11,740,797 6,201 1,174,080 1,550 Series 48 BN.PF.J 11,885,972 11,885,972 8,776 1,188,597 2,194 Series 51 BN.PF.K 3,320,486 3,320,486 2,699 332,049 1,000 Series 52 BN.PF.L 1,177,580 1,177,580 712 117,758 1,000

__________________

1 As at August 9, 2024.

2 Calculated for the six-month period ended July 31, 2024.

3 In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases on the TSX with respect to (i) the Series 4, Series 13, Series 28, Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares will be limited to 1,000 of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series 4, Series 13, Series 28, Series 37, Series 51 and Series 52 Preferred Shares) will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective Preferred Shares.





As of August 19, 2024, under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on August 22, 2023 and will expire on August 21, 2024, and which was approved by the TSX, Brookfield has not made any purchases of the Preferred Shares.

Brookfield believes that the renewed normal course issuer bid will provide the flexibility to use available funds to purchase Preferred Shares should they be trading in price ranges that do not fully reflect their value.

Brookfield intends to enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of September 23, 2024 in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic share purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, the Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

