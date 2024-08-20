Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces two new sales to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Under the terms of the sales, Plurilock will provide key hardware and software to USDOT totaling US$100,000 during 2024, along with optional renewal for up to four years under one of the sales, for a total combined value of up to US$215,000 over five years.

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1966, the United States Department of Transportation is a cabinet-level executive department of the United States Federal Government employing over 56,000 people,1 and is one of a number of U.S. federal and state government agencies that procure or that have procured solutions from Plurilock.

"As a company, we're proud to be a provider to a number of government agencies in the U.S., both at the state and federal level," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "It's always a privilege to work with clients of this caliber, and as a company we continue to strive to justify the faith in Plurilock that procurements like these represent."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

