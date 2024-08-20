Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed as of August 19th, 2024, our first multi-unit franchise agreement for Joey Turks Island Grill ("Joey Turks") a fast casual restaurant serving delicious original Caribbean Island recipes. The agreement is with our existing Scarborough franchisee acquiring the exclusive rights to open an additional three (3) locations in Scarborough, Ontario. The first ever Joey Turks franchised location opened in Scarborough on August 14th, 2024.

"As we continue to accelerate organic growth and expand the footprint of our brands through our asset-light franchising strategy, we are able to move quickly and capitalize on the considerable interest and inquiries from potential franchisees. A signed multi-unit agreement from our existing franchisee shows a tremendous amount of confidence, brand adoption, and validates the open ice we saw in the Caribbean market with no national brand leader before entering this space just over a year ago," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "Joey Turks has that chance to become a nationally recongnizged Caribbean brand in Canada. We have laid the foundation of growth since launching the brand from initial concept by opening our first corporate location, signining a 30-unit Area Development agreement in Ontario for accelerated expansion, opened our first franchised location and now signed a multi-unit agreement. These are tremendous accomplishments in a short period and truly demonstrates the franchisee support for our brand while reflecting Happy Belly's dedication to serving and supporting its franchisees as part of the Happy Belly family."

"With the addition and completion of this multi-unit agreement, Joey Turks will have a total of five (5) units comprised of corporate and signed franchised agreements. As progress unfolds, we look forward to revealing specifics about our initial real estate locations. Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. It is anticipated that our franchising program will deliver new franchised locations that will continue to drive both the top line and bottom line of Happy Belly's profitability."

"The success of our franchising program (that we are witnessing today) is reflected in the consistent expansion of our brands across Canada, while maintaining the high level of interest generated from both new and existing franchisees. This achievement is attributed to the robust support system, proven business model, and strong brand reputation that Happy Belly provides. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing mentorship, and a wealth of resources that equip them to effectively run their businesses. The program's ability to reduce the risks typically associated with entrepreneurship while offering a clear path to profitability attracts a steady stream of investors eager to join. Additionally, the enthusiasm of current franchisees to increase their ownership and commitment to the brand further underscores the program's effectiveness and appeal. This combination of factors drives our franchise's growth, ensuring sustained success and a thriving franchise network."

"With an initial pipeline of 376 contractually committed retail locations across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio, our team is heads down sourcing and continually reviewing real estate locations, combing through franchisee applications, and working hand in hand with our area developers to accelerate the growth of our asset light franchising model.

We are just getting started.

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Joey Turks Island Grill

Joey Turks is your flavorful journey through the islands of the Caribbean, where the warmth and soul of every irresistible bite awaits. Our mission is to unlock the potential for widespread appreciation of authentic Island cuisine through a growing chain of island inspired restaurants. Joey Turks offers a tantalizing island-inspired menu, featuring a diverse array of dishes bursting with irresistible flavors. From savory jerk chicken and succulent island beef stew our menu captures the essence of the islands in every bite. Come Taste Paradise!

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

