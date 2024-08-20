

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.042 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $791 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.592 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $7.915 billion from $7.702 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.42 to $5.50



