Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Lowe's Reports Second Quarter 2024 Sales And Earnings Results

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $2.4 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17 for the quarter ended Aug. 2, 2024, compared to diluted EPS of $4.56 in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter, the Company recognized a $43 million pre-tax gain associated with the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business. This positively impacted second quarter diluted EPS by $0.07. Excluding this gain, second quarter 2024 adjusted diluted EPS1 was $4.10.

Total sales for the quarter were $23.6 billion, compared to $25.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales for the quarter decreased 5.1% driven by continued pressure in DIY bigger ticket discretionary spending and unfavorable weather adversely impacting sales in seasonal and other outdoor categories, partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online.

"The company delivered strong operating performance and improved customer service despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, especially for the homeowner. At the same time, we continue to build momentum with our Total Home strategy reflected by our mid-single-digit positive comps with the Pro customer this quarter," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "As we look ahead, we are confident that we are making the right long-term investments to take share when the market recovers. I'd like to extend my appreciation to our dedicated frontline associates who remain committed to serving our customers."

As of Aug. 2, 2024, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.

Capital Allocation

Through a disciplined capital program, the company continues to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares for $1.0 billion, and it paid $629 million in dividends.

Lowe's Business Outlook

Based on lower-than-expected DIY sales and a pressured macroeconomic environment, the company is updating its outlook for the operating results of full year 2024.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective income tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the gain associated with the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business, recorded in the second quarter. The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items (which may be significant) without unreasonable effort, including timing of adjustments associated with the sale of our Canadian retail business.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Total sales of $82.7 to $83.2 billion (previously $84 to $85 billion)

Comparable sales expected to be down -3.5 to -4.0% as compared to prior year (previously down -2 to -3%)

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) of 12.4 to 12.5% (previously 12.6 to 12.7%)

Net interest expense of approximately $1.4 billion

Adjusted effective income tax rate of approximately 24.5% (previously 25%)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $11.70 to $11.90 (previously $12.00 to $12.30)

Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 operating results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental and social matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending, share repurchases, and Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages, and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, geopolitical or armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

____________________ 1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information, as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023

August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023 Current Earnings Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net sales $ 23,586

100.00

$ 24,956

100.00

$ 44,950

100.00

$ 47,304

100.00 Cost of sales 15,691

66.53

16,557

66.34

29,965

66.66

31,378

66.33 Gross margin 7,895

33.47

8,399

33.66

14,985

33.34

15,926

33.67 Expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative 4,025

17.07

4,086

16.38

8,034

17.88

7,912

16.73 Depreciation and amortization 423

1.79

427

1.71

851

1.89

841

1.78 Operating income 3,447

14.61

3,886

15.57

6,100

13.57

7,173

15.16 Interest - net 317

1.34

341

1.36

669

1.49

689

1.45 Pre-tax earnings 3,130

13.27

3,545

14.21

5,431

12.08

6,484

13.71 Income tax provision 747

3.17

872

3.50

1,294

2.88

1,551

3.28 Net earnings $ 2,383

10.10

$ 2,673

10.71

$ 4,137

9.20

$ 4,933

10.43































































Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic 568





584





570





590



Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 4.18





$ 4.56





$ 7.24





$ 8.34



Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted 570





585





571





591



Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 4.17





$ 4.56





$ 7.23





$ 8.32



Cash dividends per share $ 1.15





$ 1.10





$ 2.25





$ 2.15



































Accumulated Deficit





























Balance at beginning of period $ (15,188)





$ (15,310)





$ (15,637)





$ (14,862)



Net earnings 2,383





2,673





4,137





4,933



Cash dividends declared (654)





(641)





(1,283)





(1,266)



Share repurchases (883)





(2,063)





(1,559)





(4,146)



Balance at end of period $ (14,342)





$ (15,341)





$ (14,342)





$ (15,341)









































(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $2,377 million for the three months ended August 2, 2024, and $2,666 million for the three months ended August 4, 2023. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $4,127 million for the six months ended August 2, 2024, and $4,920 million for the six months ended August 4, 2023.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023

August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net earnings $ 2,383

10.10

$ 2,673

10.71

$ 4,137

9.20

$ 4,933

10.43 Foreign currency translation adjustments - net

of tax -

-

5

0.01

-

-

5

0.01 Cash flow hedges - net of tax (3)

(0.01)

(3)

(0.01)

(6)

(0.01)

(6)

(0.02) Other 2

0.01

-

-

1

-

-

- Other comprehensive (loss)/income (1)

-

2

-

(5)

(0.01)

(1)

(0.01) Comprehensive income $ 2,382

10.10

$ 2,675

10.71

$ 4,132

9.19

$ 4,932

10.42

































Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Par Value Data















August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,360

$ 3,494 Short-term investments

330

374 Merchandise inventory - net

16,841

17,422 Other current assets

806

946 Total current assets

22,337

22,236 Property, less accumulated depreciation

17,515

17,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,819

3,650 Long-term investments

292

182 Deferred income taxes - net

184

230 Other assets

787

850 Total assets

$ 44,934

$ 44,521









Liabilities and shareholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 1,290

$ 592 Current operating lease liabilities

552

534 Accounts payable

10,336

10,333 Accrued compensation and employee benefits

1,055

1,026 Deferred revenue

1,417

1,566 Other current liabilities

3,596

3,561 Total current liabilities

18,246

17,612 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

34,659

35,839 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,738

3,611 Deferred revenue - Lowe's protection plans

1,256

1,231 Other liabilities

798

960 Total liabilities

58,697

59,253









Shareholders' deficit:







Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized - 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding -

none

-

- Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized - 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding -

568 million and 582 million, respectively

284

291 Capital in excess of par value

-

12 Accumulated deficit

(14,342)

(15,341) Accumulated other comprehensive income

295

306 Total shareholders' deficit

(13,763)

(14,732) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$ 44,934

$ 44,521











Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions



Six Months Ended

August 2, 2024

August 4, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 4,137

$ 4,933 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 967

941 Noncash lease expense 260

241 Deferred income taxes 66

23 (Gain)/loss on property and other assets - net (4)

23 Gain on sale of business (43)

(67) Share-based payment expense 110

113 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventory - net 53

1,109 Other operating assets 129

224 Accounts payable 1,679

(191) Other operating liabilities 61

(1,381) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,415

5,968







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (628)

(878) Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 571

811 Capital expenditures (808)

(765) Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 22

17 Proceeds from sale of business 43

123 Other - net -

(23) Net cash used in investing activities (800)

(715)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net change in commercial paper -

(499) Net proceeds from issuance of debt -

2,983 Repayment of debt (47)

(45) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 84

76 Cash dividend payments (1,262)

(1,257) Repurchases of common stock (1,930)

(4,356) Other - net (21)

(9) Net cash used in financing activities (3,176)

(3,107)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,439

2,146 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 921

1,348 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,360

$ 3,494









Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended August 2, 2024. This measure excludes the impact of a certain item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Impacts

During fiscal 2024, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2024:

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recognized pre-tax income of $43 million consisting of a realized gain on the contingent consideration associated with the fiscal 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business (Canadian retail business transaction).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

A reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended

August 2, 2024

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax 1

Net

Earnings Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$ 4.17 Non-GAAP adjustments - per share impacts









Canadian retail business transaction (0.07)

-

(0.07) Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$ 4.10



1 Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense specifically related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

