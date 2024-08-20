Viasat, Inc.: Azul Entrusts Viasat to Deliver Advanced In-Flight Connectivity to Airbus A330-900neo Fleet

SÃO PAULO and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in Brazil by number of departures and cities served, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that seven aircraft in Azul's new Airbus A330-900neo fleet will be equipped with Viasat's trusted Ka-band in-flight connectivity solution, with the first aircraft scheduled to enter service next year.

Consistent with the in-flight Wi-Fi offering on Azul's other aircraft types equipped with Viasat's solution, Azul passengers traveling on the new, linefit Airbus A330-900neos will be able to enjoy onboard internet from gate to gate. Customers will be able to acquire packages for streaming audio and video, web browsing, and messaging.

"Part of what differentiates Azul in the Brazilian market is the best-in-class connectivity experience we offer on select aircraft," said Jason Ward, Azul's Chief People and Customer Officer. "From Brazilians' thirst for real time sports scores to their desire to stay connected to loved ones on the ground while flying, our hypothesis that this feature would be critical to customer satisfaction is playing out in the market. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Viasat as we continue to build on our current in-flight Wi-Fi experience in the future."

"After several successful years of serving Azul passengers in Brazil, we are excited to work with Azul to expand our connectivity onboard even more aircraft," said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "It remains Viasat's mission to continue delivering high quality and consistent in-flight Wi-Fi, so that passengers can enjoy online activities while in the air as they do on the ground, even as the demand for data grows and passenger expectations accelerate rapidly."

In addition to expanding their Wi-Fi enabled fleet, Azul is working with Viasat to enhance their passenger Wi-Fi experience by adding ad-supported streaming sessions using the Viasat Advertising platform. Azul is the latest airline to adopt the Viasat Advertising platform.

Viasat is focused on serving the aviation market by combining high throughout satellite capacity with the ability to flex that capacity, so that it can continuously and reliably meet demand where and when it is most concentrated, including over the busiest airport hubs in Brazil and everywhere else these Airbus A330neos will fly.

Azul and Viasat are expanding upon a collaboration that began providing in-flight connectivity in Brazil in 2021. Azul was the first South American airline to select Viasat's in-flight internet service and the first airline to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi service to passengers in South America, leveraging the capacity on Viasat's Ka-band network, including its partner satellite, SGDC-1 (Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications), owned by Telebras.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil in terms of departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of more than 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 300 direct routes. Azul was chosen by Cirium (a leading aviation data analysis company) as the 2nd most punctual airline in the world in 2023. In 2020, Azul was awarded as the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, being the first time that a Brazilian airline won first place in the Traveller's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/imprensa

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Azul's relationship; the introduction of Viasat's IFC services on Azul's existing Airbus A330neo aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment, and the ability to direct capacity to demand. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

