CEO James Zheng commented, "I am very pleased by our financial and operational performance in the second quarter of 2024. Our unique portfolio of premium technical brands is taking share in sports and outdoor markets all around the world. Led by our flagship Arc'teryx brand, we well exceeded our own high expectations on all key financial metrics, positioning us to deliver another strong year in 2024."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

For the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Revenue increased 16% to $994 million, or increased 18% on a constant currency basis 1. Revenues by segment: Technical Apparel increased 34% to $407 million, or increased 38% on a constant currency basis. This reflects an omni-comp 2 growth of 26% Outdoor Performance increased 11% to $304 million, or increased 13% on a constant currency basis Ball & Racquet Sports increased 1% to 283 million, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis

increased 16% to $994 million, or increased 18% on a constant currency basis Revenues by segment: Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 55.5%; Adjusted gross margin increased 200 basis points to 55.8%.

increased 220 basis points to 55.5%; increased 200 basis points to 55.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% to $560 million; Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses increased 21% to $526 million.

increased 26% to $560 million; increased 21% to $526 million. Operating loss was $9 million compared to operating profit of $8 million for the second quarter 2023. Adjusted operating profit increased 40% to $29 million.

was $9 million compared to operating profit of $8 million for the second quarter 2023. increased 40% to $29 million. Operating margin decreased 180 basis points to (0.9)%. Adjusted operating margin increased 50 basis points to 2.9%. Adjusted operating margin by segment: Technical Apparel increased 110 basis points to 14.2%. Outdoor Performance increased 380 basis points to (2.1)%. Ball & Racquet Sports decreased 160 basis points to 1.1%.

decreased 180 basis points to (0.9)%. increased 50 basis points to 2.9%. Adjusted operating margin by segment: Net loss decreased 98% to $4 million, or $(0.01) diluted loss per share; Adjusted net income increased 129% to $25 million, or $0.05 diluted earnings per share.

Balance sheet. Year-over-year inventories increased 2%, below the 16% revenue growth for the quarter and in a healthy position. Net debt3 was $1,820 million, and cash and equivalents totaled $256 million at quarter end.

1 Constant currency revenue is calculated by translating the current period reported amounts using the actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior period, in place of the exchange rates in use during the current period. 2 Omni-comp reflects year over year revenue growth from owned retail stores and e-commerce sites that have been open at least 13 months. 3 Net debt is defined as the principal value of loans from financial institutions and other interest-bearing liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents.

OUTLOOK

CFO Andrew Page said, "Our strong financial performance in Q2 reinforces my confidence in our near- and long-term path forward. Organic revenue growth in the high-teens and significant gross- and operating-margin expansion reflects the combination of great brands, strong management execution, and a disciplined approach to expenses and working capital. These outstanding results give us the confidence to raise our full-year sales and earnings guidance."

FULL-YEAR 2024

Amer Sports is updating guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024 (all guidance figures reference adjusted amounts):

Reported revenue growth: 15 - 17%

Gross margin: approximately 54.5%

Operating margin: toward high-end of 10.5 - 11.0%

D&A: approximately $250 million, including approximately $110 million of ROU depreciation

Net finance cost: $200 - $220 million, including approximately $15 million of finance costs in the first quarter 2024 that won't be recurring

Effective tax rate: approximately 38%

Fully diluted share count: 500 million

Fully diluted EPS: $0.40 - $0.44

Technical Apparel: greater than 30% revenue growth; segment operating margin slightly above 20%

Outdoor Performance: mid-to-high-single-digit revenue growth; segment operating margin high-single digit %.

Ball & Racquet: low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, and low-to-mid single-digit segment operating margin

Note: In the second quarter, we recognized an incremental tax benefit of $20 million related primarily to the resolution of uncertain tax positions, which benefited Q2 diluted EPS by approximately $0.04 per share. Additionally, approximately $20 million of wholesale orders shipped earlier than anticipated, which benefited Q2 sales growth by approximately 2% and diluted EPS by $0.01 per share. These timing shifts do not impact our full year guidance.

THIRD QUARTER 2024

Amer Sports is providing the following guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 (all guidance figures reference adjusted amounts):

Reported revenue growth: 12 - 13%

Gross margin: approximately 54.0%

Operating margin: 11.0 - 12.0%

Net finance cost: $45 - $50 million

Effective tax rate: 50 - 55%

Fully diluted share count: 510 million

Fully diluted EPS: $0.08 - $0.10

Other than with respect to revenue, Amer Sports only provides guidance on a non-IFRS basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures due to the difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts. The Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling items, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future IFRS financial results. The above outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below and in our filings with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND LOSS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except per share information) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 993.8 $ 856.8 $ 2,176.7 $ 1,907.1 Cost of goods sold (442.5 ) (400.2 ) (986.9 ) (895.6 ) Gross profit 551.3 456.6 1,189.8 1,011.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses (560.2 ) (445.3 ) (1,094.4 ) (867.7 ) Impairment losses (1.2 ) (4.7 ) (2.5 ) (7.5 ) Other operating income 1.6 0.9 7.6 1.6 Operating (loss)/profit (8.5 ) 7.5 100.5 137.9 Finance income 2.5 1.8 5.2 3.1 Finance cost (47.7 ) (101.1 ) (130.0 ) (187.2 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - (14.3 ) - Net finance cost (45.2 ) (99.3 ) (139.1 ) (184.1 ) Loss before tax (53.7 ) (91.8 ) (38.6 ) (46.2 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 51.9 (5.2 ) 43.7 (31.9 ) Net (loss)/income $ (1.8 ) $ (97.0 ) $ 5.1 $ (78.1 ) (Loss)/Income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (3.7 ) $ (96.9 ) $ 1.4 $ (78.0 ) Non-controlling interests $ 1.9 $ (0.1 ) $ 3.7 $ (0.1 ) (Loss)/Earnings per share Basic (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.20 ) Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares Basic 505,249,607 384,499,607 483,672,684 384,499,607 Diluted 505,249,607 384,499,607 486,601,577 384,499,607

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) ($ in millions) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets $ 2,700.5 $ 2,748.7 Goodwill 2,246.3 2,270.0 Property, plant and equipment 481.0 441.9 Right-of-use assets 402.9 317.1 Non-current financial assets 9.0 9.2 Other non-current assets 56.7 73.5 Deferred tax assets 155.6 161.7 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,052.0 6,022.1 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 1,241.0 1,099.6 Accounts receivable, net 425.5 599.8 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 219.2 162.3 Current tax assets 51.1 6.6 Cash and cash equivalents 255.9 483.4 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,192.7 2,351.7 TOTAL ASSETS 8,244.7 8,373.8

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) AND LIABILITIES EQUITY (DEFICIT) Share capital 16.9 642.2 Share premium 2,133.4 - Capital reserve 2,789.2 227.2 Cash flow hedge reserve 8.4 (10.6 ) Accumulated deficit and other (941.3 ) (1,019.0 ) Equity (deficit) attributable to equity holders of the parent company 4,006.6 (160.2 ) Non-controlling interests 7.1 3.4 TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT) 4,013.7 (156.8 ) LIABILITIES LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Lease liabilities $ 329.8 $ 250.4 Loans from financial institutions 2,013.9 1,863.4 Loans from related parties - 4,077.0 Defined benefit pension liabilities 16.5 23.9 Other long-term liabilities 23.0 29.4 Provisions 5.4 5.5 Long-term tax liabilities 11.4 32.1 Deferred tax liabilities 660.2 675.0 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 3,060.2 6,956.7 CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 31.6 381.0 Lease liabilities 101.7 89.4 Accounts payable 454.3 426.5 Other current liabilities 555.0 567.5 Provisions 28.2 29.9 Current tax liabilities - 79.6 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,170.8 1,573.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,231.0 8,530.6 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) AND LIABILITIES $ 8,244.7 $ 8,373.8

GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Geographic Revenues EMEA $ 232 $ 230 1% $ 590 $ 587 1% Americas 368 366 1% 777 776 0% Greater China (1) 289 188 54% 599 393 52% Asia Pacific (2) 106 73 45% 210 151 39% Total $ 994 $ 857 16% $ 2,177 $ 1,907 14% (1) Consists of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. (2) Excludes Greater China.

CHANNEL REVENUES

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Channel Revenues Wholesale $ 545 $ 536 2% $ 1,239 $ 1,239 0% DTC 449 321 40% 938 669 40% Total $ 994 $ 857 16% $ 2,177 $ 1,907 14%

SEGMENT REVENUES

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Segment Revenue Technical Apparel $ 407 $ 303 34% $ 918 $ 658 39% Outdoor Performance 304 274 11% 704 651 8% Ball & Racquet Sports 283 280 1% 555 598 (7)% Total $ 994 $ 857 16% $ 2,177 $ 1,907 14%

SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 % of

Segment

Revenues

(2) 2023 % of

Segment

Revenues

(2) 2024 % of

Segment

Revenues

(2) 2023 % of Segment

Revenues

(2) Segment Adjusted Operating Profit/(Loss) Technical Apparel $ 58 14.2% $ 40 13.1% $ 175 19.1% $ 123 18.6% Outdoor Performance (7 ) (2.1)% (16 ) (5.9)% 13 1.8% 15 2.3% Ball & Racquet Sports 3 1.1% 7 2.7% 14 2.5% 53 8.9% Reconciliation (1) (25 ) NM (10 ) NM (43 ) NM (29 ) NM Total $ 29 2.9% $ 21 2.4% $ 159 7.3% $ 162 8.5% (1) Includes corporate expenses, which have not been allocated to the reportable segments. (2) The operating loss as a percentage of revenues for the Reconciliation is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

SEGMENT DTC OPERATING DATA

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Store count (1) Technical Apparel 203 174 17% Outdoor Performance 162 113 43% Ball & Racquet 26 12 117% Total 391 299 31% Omni-comp (2) Technical Apparel 26 % 80 % Outdoor Performance 32 % 36 % Ball & Racquet 1 % 18 % (1) Reflects the number of owned retail stores open at the end of the fiscal period for each segment (2) Omni-comp reflects year over year revenue growth from owned retail stores and e-commerce sites that have been open at least 13 months

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit $ 551 $ 457 $ 1,190 $ 1,012 PPA 4 4 7 7 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 555 $ 461 $ 1,197 $ 1,019

ADJUSTED SG&A RECONCILIATION (1)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (560 ) $ (445 ) $ (1,094 ) $ (868 ) Restructuring expenses 9 - 10 - PPA 7 7 14 14 Expenses related to transaction activities 12 3 18 3 Share-based payments 6 - 9 - Adjusted SG&A expenses $ (526 ) $ (436 ) $ (1,043 ) $ (851 ) (1) The presented figures and percentages are subject to rounding adjustments, which may cause discrepancies between the sum of the individual figures and the presented aggregated column and row totals.

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT RECONCILIATION (1)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss before tax $ (54 ) $ (92 ) $ (39 ) $ (46 ) PPA 11 11 21 21 Restructuring expenses 9 - 10 - Expenses related to transaction activities 12 3 18 3 Share-based payments 6 - 9 - Finance costs 48 101 130 187 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 14 - Finance income (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) (3 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 29 $ 21 $ 159 $ 162 (1) The presented figures and percentages are subject to rounding adjustments, which may cause discrepancies between the sum of the individual figures and the presented aggregated column and row totals.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (1)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except per share information) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss)/income attributable to equity holders $ (4 ) $ (97 ) $ 1 $ (78 ) PPA 11 11 21 21 Restructuring expenses 9 - 10 - Expenses related to transaction activities (2) 12 3 36 3 Share-based payments 6 - 9 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - 14 - Income tax expense (9 ) (3 ) (18 ) (5 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to equity holders $ 25 $ (86 ) $ 75 $ (59 ) Adjusted weighted-average dilutive shares outstanding (3) 508,319,702 384,499,607 486,601,577 384,499,607 Adjusted total diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.15 ) (1) The presented figures and percentages are subject to rounding adjustments, which may cause discrepancies between the sum of the individual figures and the presented aggregated column and row totals. (2) Includes approximately $18 million of foreign currency exchange losses related to contract costs incurred in association with our IPO, which are classified as Finance costs on the Consolidated Statement of Income and Loss, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. (3) As we have a net loss on an IFRS basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024,weighted-average dilutive shares outstanding equals weighted-average basic shares outstanding. Adjusted total dilutive income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, includes the dilutive impact of 3,070,095 shares in accordance with IAS 33, Earnings Per Share, as we have net income on an adjusted basis.

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION (1)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 994 $ 857 $ 2,177 $ 1,907 Net (loss)/income attributable to equity holders $ (4 ) $ (97 ) $ 1 $ (78 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2 - 4 - Income tax (benefit)/expense (52 ) 5 (44 ) 32 Finance cost (2) 48 101 130 187 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 14 - Depreciation and amortization (3) 63 52 125 104 Finance income (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) (3 ) EBITDA 54 60 226 242 Restructuring expenses 9 - 10 - Expenses related to transaction activities 12 3 18 3 Share-based payments 6 - 9 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 81 $ 63 $ 263 $ 245 Net (loss)/income margin (0.4 )% (11.3 )% 0.1 % (4.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.2 % 7.3 % 12.1 % 12.9 % (1) The presented figures and percentages are subject to rounding adjustments, which may cause discrepancies between the sum of the individual figures and the presented aggregated column and row totals. (2) Total interest expense on lease liabilities under IFRS 16, Leases was $4.9 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, and $9.2 million and $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. (3) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization expense for right-of-use assets capitalized under IFRS 16, Leases of $29.2 million and $19.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, and $55.7 million and $38.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

