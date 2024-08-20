Automox Recognized for the Autonomous Endpoint Management Category in Three Gartner® Hype Cycles

Automox Recognized for the Autonomous Endpoint Management Category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024; Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2024; and the Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2024

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 20, 2024, a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, is proud to announce it has been named as a Sample Vendor for AEM the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2024, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024, and Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2024 reports.

In our opinion, this inclusion underpins Automox's commitment to modernizing IT operations and uniquely positions the company as a pioneer in an emerging space. "AEM reduces IT overhead, increases compliance, and enables efforts to be redirected toward employee enablement and business-value-added work," according to Gartner.

"We are thrilled to be included as a Sample Vendor in three Gartner Hype Cycles," Tim Lucas, Automox CEO says, "At Automox, we strive to deliver superior endpoint management outcomes while saving IT teams hours of work per week through thoughtful, human-controlled automation. Being included as an AEM vendor affirms our strategic vision to usher in a new era of speed and IT agility for our customers."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2024,

Cameron Haight, 23 July 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024,

Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, 26 July 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2024,

Sunil Kumar, Autumn Stanish, 8 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

