Company places fifth among global service providers in inaugural AI 50 vendor report

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has achieved a global top five ranking from Chartis Research for excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2024report. The report explores the broad landscape of AI development and adoption in the financial services industry, showcasing the leading work of technology providers in this dynamic and rapidly evolving environment.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer AI capabilities, please visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/about-us/artificial-intelligence.

Wolters Kluwer placed fifth in the ranking of global service providers, demonstrating the breadth and efficacy of AI-powered offerings it has created to enhance the capabilities of its financial services customers. As part of this recognition, Wolters Kluwer earned a Solution Category Award for its capabilities in AI-driven Regulatory Intelligence.

"The Chartis RiskTech AI 50 report shines a spotlight on the significant advances that artificial intelligence technologies are bringing to the financial services industry. We are pleased to achieve recognition among such a distinguished field of AI innovators," said Steve Meirink, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "Our ranking reinforces the value of our efforts to foster continuous improvement and technology development in the rapidly evolving area of AI, where we play a privileged role in helping to meet the needs of our customers in the moments that matter the most."

"It is an honor to be recognized as a top five vendor in this significant, new AI-focused report from Chartis," said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG. "Building on Wolters Kluwer's rich heritage of subject matter expertise and expert solutions, we continue to invest in talent, product development and AI innovation to bring solutions that our customers need to transform their businesses."

For this ranking and awards report, Chartis conducted a detailed analysis of vendors across the risk management landscape, assessing their capabilities and use of AI. Through this analysis, Chartis provides valuable insights into the market leaders and emerging players, guiding stakeholders as they navigate the complex and highly evolving field of AI-driven risk management.

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer earned distinctions for domain expertise across all seven quadrants by Chartis Research in its 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions, Market Update and Vendor Landscape report, including five category leader designations.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

