Dienstag, 20.08.2024
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021
19.08.24
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 14:38 Uhr
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway To Present at the 2024 Midwest Ideas Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the 2024 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11:30am CT in presenting room 3. The presentation will be available via webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa44/kfs/2035044

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

Additional Information
Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

