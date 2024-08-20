Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark J. Pryor as a director to the Company. With his extensive experience in the exploration and development of mining projects, particularly in the Mexican silver belt, Mr. Pryor brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Kingsmen.

Mr. Pryor is a distinguished geologist with a 40-year track record of successfully advancing multiple precious metal projects from discovery through to exploitation, including a position at the Electrum Group based in New York.

Mr. Pryor has played a key role in the development of several brownfield projects, including the Los Gatos Mine, located in the central Mexican silver belt. His experience aligns with Kingsmen's exploration focus in similar geological settings, making him a valuable addition to the team. His comprehensive understanding of the region and proven track record of project advancement will significantly contribute to Kingsmen's strategic goals.

Mr. Pryor's extensive career includes roles with major mining companies such as Anglo American, Placer Dome, and Antofagasta Minerals. His extensive knowledge of brownfield projects and proven success in transitioning discoveries into operational mines will be invaluable to Kingsmen.

Scott Emerson, CEO of Kingsmen, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team. His extensive experience in the Mexican silver belt and his successful track record in advancing exploration projects align perfectly with our goals at Kingsmen Resources. Mark's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our strategic initiatives."

Mr. Pryor graduated from Aberdeen University in 1981 with a degree in Geology & Mineralogy. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, a member of the Institute of Directors, and a Qualified Professional under the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini Project located within the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,

"Scott Emerson"

Forward-Looking Statement:

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project and receipt of regulatory approval, are forward-looking statements. Although Kingsmen believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Kingsmen can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Kingsmen's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: Kingsmen's ability to make the required payments under the definitive agreements; and Kingsmen's ability to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Kingsmen's expectations include risks associated with the business of Kingsmen; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; non-completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Las Coloradas Project; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Kingsmen's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Kingsmen does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Kingsmen Resources Ltd