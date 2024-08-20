

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There are not many economic announcements on Tuesday. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed minutes and the Jason Hole symposium this week. In the Asian trading session, gold and oil prices dipped.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 21.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4. P50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 17.25 points.



The U.S. major averages surged going into the final hour of trading on Monday. The Nasdaq shot up 245.05 points or 1.3 percent to 17,876.77, the S&P 500 jumped 54.00 points or 1.0 percent to 5,608.26 and the Dow climbed 236.77 points or 0.6 percent to 40,896.53.



On the economic front, The Treasury Buyback announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. The 4-month Treasury bill announcement is expected at 11.00 am ET.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in fireside chat before hybrid 'Innovating for Inclusion' forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 1.35 pm ET.



Federal Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will participate in 'Cybersecurity' discussion before the Joint Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee-Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council Meeting at 2.45 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9 percent to 2,866.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.3 percent to 17,511.08. Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.8 percent to 38,062.92. The broader Topix Index settled 1.1 percent higher at 2,670.54.



Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,997.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,207.60.



