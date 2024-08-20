Exyn Technologies and Stitch3D Announce Strategic Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, is excited to announce their partnership with Stitch3D, a provider of modern cloud solutions to host, manage, view, process, and share point cloud data securely directly on the web. This collaboration helps to expand the impact and accessibility of portable SLAM capture devices by allowing feature rich point cloud data to be broadly shared and acted upon.

The Exyn Nexys is a completely modular 3D mapping solution designed to reduce time to capture, increase safety, and drive efficiency in challenging, complex, or dangerous environments like mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure inspection. Through this partnership, Exyn and Stitch3D unlock the potential of 3D data with user-friendly software that simplifies the navigation and management of point clouds across various industries.

This strategic collaboration is designed to expand the reach of Exyn's transformative mapping technology by making it accessible to more customers through Stitch3D's innovative point cloud management and collaboration software. After uploading a feature-rich Nexys data set into Stitch3D, operators will be able to perform volumetric calculations, generate digital elevation models (DEM), automatically classify ground points, or annotate areas of interest for project management - all in real-time with multiple stakeholders operating simultaneously.

"At Exyn, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that allow more industries to easily take advantage of SLAM-based LiDAR scanning technology to increase safety and drive efficiency across a variety of active working environments," said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. "We are thrilled to partner with Stitch3D to make the analysis, management, and sharing of high quality 3D models equally streamlined."

"Stitch3D is committed to bringing LIDAR solutions to the web through our collaborative cloud architecture and automated point cloud processing software. The partnership with Exyn will enable users to capture a high quality point cloud, rapidly calculate stockpile volumes, generate DEMs, or classify ground points - all in a real-time multiplayer 3D viewer. We are very excited for this partnership to deliver quality point cloud intelligence at the tactical point of need," commented Clark Yuan, Founder and CEO of Stitch3D.

###

About Exyn

Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

About Stitch3D

Stitch3D is a cloud native software solution enabling users to host, manage, view, analyze, and share point cloud data directly from the web. The company's mission is to streamline point cloud accessibility, increase data sharing, and enable real-time 3D collaboration in order to securely deliver point cloud intelligence to anyone, regardless of industry or experience. Founded in 2020, Stitch3D is funded by the U.S. Air Force and built by a team of veterans, geospatial experts, and 3D software engineers. For more information, please visit www.stitch3d.io.

Contact Information

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing - Exyn Technologies

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

2155145332

Clark Yuan

CEO - Stitch3D

clark.yuan@stitch3d.com

2487921934

SOURCE: Exyn Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.