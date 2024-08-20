STAN AI Appoints Former Amazon Veteran Robert Maissan as Director of Software Engineering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / STAN AI, the largest AI assistant for property managers and community association managers in North America, announces the appointment of Robert Maissan as the new Director of Software Engineering. Robert will oversee the development team at STAN and the company's efforts to drive innovation and excellence in cutting-edge AI assistant technology.

Robert Maissan

Director of Software Engineering @ STAN AI

Robert brings more than 18 years of software development leadership experience to STAN, having held senior positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the country's largest bank. During his tenure at Amazon, Robert led the engineering team behind the company's Tier 1 services, the codebase that Amazon relies on for the successful order and delivery of packages from its 200+ global distribution centers to its consumers each day. Robert has also led teams to develop compliance and security architecture at Canada's largest bank to help safeguard and protect sensitive data.

In his new role at STAN, Robert will focus on enhancing the development of the company's suite of advanced intelligence solutions for the community association management and property management industries. His work will help the team continue to scale internationally to meet the needs of STAN's rapidly growing customer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the STAN team," stated Max Gajdel, Co-Founder of STAN. "Robert's experience will help us continue to develop industry-first AI solutions for community managers, and help accelerate our expansion." Bogdan Raic, Co-Founder of STAN, added, "With nearly two decades of software development expertise, Robert strengthens our commitment to excellence in the community management space." Robert expressed his enthusiasm about joining STAN, saying, "STAN is revolutionizing community association management, making it more seamless and efficient. I'm looking forward to helping advance STAN's suite of intelligence products while reinforcing our position as the market leader in this space."

About STAN AI

STAN AI is the leading AI assistant platform for property managers and community association managers, and is trusted by more than 15,000 communities across the United States and Canada. Founded by former property managers Max Gajdel and Bogdan Raic, the company operates internationally from its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and offers a complete suite of AI solutions for managers.

For more information, visit www.stan.ai.

Contact Information

Anthony Ivanovsky

Head of Operations

anthony@stan.ai

+1 866-996-7826

SOURCE: STAN AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.