Laguna Woods, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - SeniorThrive, the innovative platform dedicated to empowering seniors to thrive safely and independently in their homes, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Best Elderly Tech at the highly esteemed Netty Awards. This accolade celebrates SeniorThrive's groundbreaking approach to improving the lives of older adults through leading-edge technology and compassionate care.

The Netty Awards spotlight the brightest and most impactful innovations in the tech world. SeniorThrive's win in the "Best Elderly Tech" category underscores the platform's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and their families. This award solidifies SeniorThrive's position as a leader in the elderly tech industry, delivering solutions that truly make a difference.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Netty Awards," said Brian Fluhr, Founder and CEO of SeniorThrive. "Our mission is to empower older adults to live their best lives, and this award is a testament to our entire team's dedication and hard work. When used thoughtfully and with empathy, we believe technology can be a powerful tool in helping older adult maintain their independence and safety at home."

SeniorThrive's innovative platform is dedicated to solving one of seniors' most critical issues today: fall prevention. By harnessing the power of Vision AI, the platform scans and assesses rooms in seniors' homes, pinpointing potential fall risks and safety hazards that often go unnoticed. Falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults, with one in four seniors experiencing a fall each year. SeniorThrive addresses this problem head-on by providing seniors and their families with actionable insights to create safer living environments. The app's unique ThriveScore evaluates the home's overall safety, while the recommendation engine offers personalized advice to mitigate risks and enhance independence. This comprehensive approach protects seniors and empowers families and caregivers to safeguard their loved ones proactively.

"This award is just one more positive sign that we are making an impact on the lives of older adults and their families," added Brian Fluhr, Founder and CEO of SeniorThrive. "We are more motivated than ever to continue innovating and expanding our platform to meet the evolving needs of our aging population. Falls are a serious threat to the well-being of seniors and a burden on families and caregivers. We're excited about the future as we remain committed to positively impacting the lives of older adults in their home and beyond."

As SeniorThrive celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company is already looking ahead to the next chapter-expanding its offerings, forging new partnerships, and continuing to lead the way in elderly tech.

For more information about SeniorThrive and its award-winning platform, please visit SeniorThrive.com.

About the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards celebrate excellence in technology and innovation, recognizing companies and individuals making a significant impact in their industries. Known for its rigorous selection process, the Netty Awards have honored some of the most influential tech innovators, including household names like Spotify, who have reshaped industries and improved lives through their groundbreaking contributions. Winning a Netty Award is a mark of distinction, highlighting the recipient's role as a leader and visionary in their field.

About SeniorThrive LLC

SeniorThrive is dedicated to empowering seniors to live their best lives at home. Our innovative app leverages cutting-edge Vision AI technology to assess home environments, providing actionable insights to enhance safety and independence. We focus on addressing key challenges like social isolation and fall prevention, ensuring that aging in place is both possible and enjoyable. Our holistic approach includes a ThriveScore, wellness assessments, and a robust recommendation engine, giving seniors and their families the tools they need for a thriving home life. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, senior service organizations, and data-driven solutions, we are building a supportive ecosystem for active aging. SeniorThrive is on a mission to help seniors thrive in the comfort of their own homes.

