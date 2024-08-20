Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has secured orders totaling $1.1 million.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are enjoying an uptick in customer quotes and RFPs this quarter and have recently brought another salesperson on board with industry experience to expand the sales team. Additionally, we recently launched a television and print campaign targeting various geographical locations. With all this activity and an additional salesperson, we expect to report a strong third and fourth quarter. In addition to $1.1 million in orders, our Part's Department sold almost $170,000 in parts - congrats to the team, that's a lot of parts."

According to Hamre, the following pieces of equipment were sold:

A Taylor Equipment loaded container handler was sold to a customer in the steel industry.





Taylor Equipment loaded container handler

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/220509_75730cce146deafb_001full.jpg

Two Taylor Equipment 36,000-pound capacity forklifts were sold to the US government.





Taylor Equipment forklift

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/220509_75730cce146deafb_002full.jpg

A truck and lowbed were sold to a customer in forestry conservation.





Truck and lowbed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/220509_75730cce146deafb_003full.jpg

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company's Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220509

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.