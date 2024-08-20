Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RX5 | ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 | Ticker-Symbol: PPB
Frankfurt
20.08.24
08:00 Uhr
186,15 Euro
-0,75
-0,40 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,65187,2516:59
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Launches Flutter App Development Services

Flutter App Development Services are Now Available, Including App Development, Flutter Mentorship, Bug Fixes, Adding New Features to an Existing App or Converting App to Flutter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app development agency that now offers Flutter App Development Services. Services are geared towards small independent developers and start-ups, as well as corporations looking for any app development, including support with existing apps.

Kayfitz: Mobile App Development Services

Kayfitz: Mobile App Development Services



As a Flutter developer, Brian Kayfitz can help with the following problems:

  • Launch an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) App, which will help test the marketplace and help present a prototype app to investors.

  • Converting an existing web app or native iOS/Android app into a Cross-Platform Flutter App, which will help manage future development and update by having only one code base.

  • Provide mentorship and training services to existing developers who are new to the industry or senior developers that may need a new perspective on an issue faced with current development.

  • Maintaining an existing app by supporting new feature development, fixing bugs or improving app's performance.

  • Code Reviews to teams that need quality control or mobile app consulting.

As a senior Flutter developer, Brian Kayfitz is used to working with apps in the finance, gaming, travel, fitness, health utility, entertainment and other genres.

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz Development Corp., please visit briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a Mobile App Development Agency that was started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior app developer. Kayfitz has coded apps, fixed other developer's bugs, added new features to existing apps, converted apps to Flutter, mentored many other developers and co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt.

He started his career as a game developer and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and finally Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Kayfitz decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as a Flutter freelancer. Now, he is a Flutter developer for hire.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz
CEO
brian@briankayfitz.com

SOURCE: Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.