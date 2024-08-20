Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Launches Flutter App Development Services

Flutter App Development Services are Now Available, Including App Development, Flutter Mentorship, Bug Fixes, Adding New Features to an Existing App or Converting App to Flutter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app development agency that now offers Flutter App Development Services. Services are geared towards small independent developers and start-ups, as well as corporations looking for any app development, including support with existing apps.

As a Flutter developer, Brian Kayfitz can help with the following problems:

Launch an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) App, which will help test the marketplace and help present a prototype app to investors.

Converting an existing web app or native iOS/Android app into a Cross-Platform Flutter App, which will help manage future development and update by having only one code base.

Provide mentorship and training services to existing developers who are new to the industry or senior developers that may need a new perspective on an issue faced with current development.

Maintaining an existing app by supporting new feature development, fixing bugs or improving app's performance.

Code Reviews to teams that need quality control or mobile app consulting.

As a senior Flutter developer, Brian Kayfitz is used to working with apps in the finance, gaming, travel, fitness, health utility, entertainment and other genres.

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz Development Corp., please visit briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a Mobile App Development Agency that was started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior app developer. Kayfitz has coded apps, fixed other developer's bugs, added new features to existing apps, converted apps to Flutter, mentored many other developers and co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt.

He started his career as a game developer and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and finally Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Kayfitz decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as a Flutter freelancer. Now, he is a Flutter developer for hire.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz

CEO

brian@briankayfitz.com

